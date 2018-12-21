Officials ID Worker Who Fell Down Elevator Shaft

Officials have identified the construction worker who died after falling down an elevator shaft in Massachusetts as 41-year-old Carlos Ortiz.
The Essex district attorney’s office said Ortiz was working on the roof of a nine-story building in Haverhill Tuesday morning when he fell.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ortiz worked for Progressive Roofing of Haverhill.
A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office said state police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.
Haverhill is located on the New Hampshire state line.
