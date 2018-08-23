Pepperell Design Company Assessed Penalty for Violating Waste Site Cleanup Regulations

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) assessed a $21,400 penalty to Landtree Design Inc. and property owners David J. Babin and Janet M. Babin. According to the assessment, the company and owners violated oil and hazardous materials cleanup regulations for a release of oil at 93 Hollis St. in Pepperell.

The company and its owners failed to report, or get prior approval for, the release of about 80 gallons of fuel oil from an aboveground storage tank in 2017. The oil-contaminated soil at Landtree’s business office was also not stored or excavated.

MassDEP was informed of the spill by an anonymous caller last November when Landtree and the Babins failed to notify MassDEP within two hours as required for oil spills greater than 10 gallons.

MassDEP, after finding the spill and improper storage, then excavated and tested the contaminated soil and groundwater and finally cleaned up the area by December according to cleanup standards.

On top of an administrative penalty, the company and property owners have agreed to provide training in proper oil spill notification and response and provide certification of the training to MassDEP.

Tags: Landtree Design Inc., Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, oil spill, Pepperell