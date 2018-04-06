Personnel File

BayCoast Mortgage, Needham Bank and Cape Cod Five are among the organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Cape Cod Five

Melissa Farrell has joined Cape Cod Five in the role of cash management officer, bringing with her over 20 years of experience in the cash management and financial services industry. Prior to joining Cape Cod Five, Melissa held the position of regional manager for a payroll solutions company on Cape Cod, where she assisted clients in selecting products and services to support their workforce and achieve their business goals.

Needham Bank

Wilfred Edwards has joined the Needham Bank’s residential lending team as vice president of CRA residential lending. He brings over 20 years of banking experience and will focus on originating loans within the Boston area. Prior to joining Needham Bank, he was a mortgage development officer for 13 years with Santander Bank and a senior risk analyst with Bank of America.

BayCoast Mortgage Co.

Mark Bailey has joined Swanea-based BayCoast Mortgage Co. as a mortgage loan officer. He will be responsible for providing clients with the highest level of service while meeting and exceeding their homeownership and other financial goals. Prior to joining BayCoast Bailey was a personal banker with Santander in New Bedford; previously he worked in the same capacity with Santander U.K. in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The American Institute of Architects

The American Institute of Architects has elevated David Chilinski, FAIA, to its College of Fellows in recognition of his contributions to the field. As president and co-founder of Cambridge-based Prellwitz Chilinski Assoc., along with Wendy Prellwitz, AIA, Chilinski has been leading the firm for over 35 years to evolve mixed-use, retail marketplace and village concepts. His practice is recognized for his uncommon blend of inventive problem solving, neighborhood engagement, and business pragmatism that forges connections with clients and communities.

Tags: BayCoast Mortgage, Cape Cod Five, Needham Bank, Personnel File, Prellwitz Chilinski Assoc.