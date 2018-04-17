Personnel File

Acella Construction Corp., Saam Architecture and The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod are among the organizations featured in this week’s roundup.

Acella Construction Corp.

Acella Construction Corp. promoted Ryan Klebes to preconstruction director and project executive. Klebes, most recently senior project manager with Acella, leads the firm’s relationships and construction for education and community projects, including cultural organizations, historic restorations and new construction and interior renovations on independent school campuses.

Bay State Savings Bank

Bay State Savings Bank named Maria Heskes-Allard senior lender at its Worcester location. Heskes-Allard leads the bank’s retail and commercial lending departments. She has over 30 years of experience in commercial lending in Central Massachusetts. Janet Jones has also been promoted to vice president and branch manager at its Auburn location. Jones joined Bay State Savings Bank in 2005 as assistant branch manager. Marc C. Sanguinetti was additionally promoted to vice president of retail lending at the bank’s Worcester location. Sanguinetti joined Bay State Savings Bank in 2006 as a loan servicing specialist.

DLA Piper

Global law firm DLA Piper elected Emma Rothfeld Yashar, an associate in the firm’s real estate practice, has been elected board president of WalkBoston, a nonprofit pedestrian advocacy organization focused on improving walking conditions in cities and towns across Massachusetts.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union hired Lisa Perrin as senior vice president of retail. Perrin will be responsible for LCU’s entire branch network, all deposit products and related retail services. She will also oversee the residential lending group. Perrin joins LCU with more than 25 years in the financial services industry.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank presented a $2,000 check to members of the North Brookfield Chapter of Hearts for Heat, a community-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to covering fuel costs to provide heat for residents in need. The $2,000 check represented a matching donation, equal to what residents contributed during the Hearts for Heat capital campaign.

Saam Architecture

Boston-based design firm Saam Architecture hired industry veteran Kim Sousa as director of marketing and business development. Sousa will lead efforts to expand visibility of the firm and work with the executive team to pursue new business leads. She brings 24 years of experience in marketing and business development in the architecture/engineering/construction industry to her new role at Saam. Her responsibilities will include implementing a marketing and business development structure to support Saam on its trajectory of growth.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

John Fulone, senior vice president and chief strategy and marketing officer of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, has been appointed to the Cape Cod Association board of directors.

