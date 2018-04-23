Personnel File

Align Credit Union, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and MountainOne are among the companies announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Align Credit Union

Lowell-based Align Credit Union named Sarah Tavares mortgage originator. She is based out of the Lowell office at 87 Hale St. and serves Align’s members in the Greater Lowell area. Tavares helps to expedite mortgage preapprovals and processing purchase and refinance mortgage applications. She joined Align as a call center representative and was previously a teller manager at Citizens Bank.

Bay State Savings Bank

Bay State Savings Bank named Maria Heskes-Allard as senior lender at its 28 Franklin St. location in Worcester. Heskes-Allard leads the bank’s retail and commercial lending departments. She holds over 30 years of experience in commercial lending in Central Massachusetts. She joined Bay State Savings Bank in 2016 as the senior vice president of commercial lending. Previously, she was senior vice president of Clinton Savings Bank.

BOND

BOND announced the hiring of Tony Nigro as vice president of operations and health care. Nigro will focus on project delivery and process optimization. He will draw from over 25 years’ industry experience to oversee the operational efficiency of the group utilizing a collaborative lean philosophy as the company continues to expand its service offerings within this market.

Brookline Bank

Robert J. Callahan has joined Brookline Bank as the regional manager for the bank’s west region, encompassing Newton, Chestnut Hill, Needham, Wellesley, Waltham, Lexington, Arlington, Burlington and Bedford. Callahan brings over 30 years of banking experience to Brookline Bank. Prior to joining Brookline Bank, Callahan held leadership positions at several banks across the state.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Pittsfield Cooperative Bank President and CEO J. Jay Anderson has been appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s First District Community Depository Institutions Advisory Board (CDIAC). Established by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in 2010, the CDIACs in the 12 Federal Reserve districts provide a diverse perspective on the economy, lending conditions and other issues facing thrift institutions, credit unions and community banks with different charters and regulators (including state member, state nonmember and national banks).

MountainOne

North Adams-based MountainOne announced Kelli Kozak has been promoted to vice president of community engagement, and Stephanie Scott has been promoted to vice president and BSA and deposit compliance officer. Kozak originally joined MountainOne in 2006, and has worked in roles of increasing responsibility, including assistant vice president of community engagement and of community development, as well as executive administrator, clerk of the corporation. Scott originally joined MountainOne in 1999, bringing with her over 15 years of banking and insurance experience. Within MountainOne, she has previously held the role of fraud and risk analyst officer, among many others.

MutualOne Bank

Colm Hamill has been promoted to branch manager of MutualOne Bank’s Natick office. Hamill will be responsible for the administration and daily operations of the Main Street branch, including customer service, product sales, security and safety. Hamill joined MutualOne Bank as a senior personal banker in February 2017, with prior financial services experience at Citizens Bank, TD Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank added James Dietel to the bank’s private banking group as vice president and cash management officer. Dietel will be responsible for the sales efforts for Needham Bank’s recently enhanced Cash Management Suite. He will work closely with all areas of the bank to provide cash management banking services to current customers and prospects. With over 19 years of experience, Dietel also brings an extensive knowledge of government and municipal banking to Needham Bank.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank announced Elizabeth Trifone has joined the bank’s commercial lending team. Trifone comes to RCB after spending two years at MountainOne Bank in Danvers, where she worked as vice president. Before her time at MountainOne Bank, she worked as a director of SBA lending and president at New England Certified Developed Corp. in Wakefield.

