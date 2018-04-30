Personnel File

CambridgeSeven, Envision Bank and The Davis Cos. are among the companies announcing personnel changes in this week’s roundup.

BankFive

BankFive hired Jennifer D. St. Pierre as its new CFO, senior vice president and treasurer. St. Pierre has 22 years of banking experience. She is responsible for overseeing the finance and accounting, human resources and enterprise risk and compliance functions. She also has the responsibility of driving the development and implementation of the strategic plan and partnering with the senior management team and their business units to help them think proactively about budgeting, planning, product pricing and balance sheet management.

CambridgeSeven

Boston-based architecture firm CambridgeSeven promoted Stefan Bold, Jan Brenner, Chris Muskopf, Pamela Sullivan and David E. Wiborg as new associate principals.

Envision Bank

Envision Bank appointed Sharon Kane (DiCicco) as assistant vice president and senior loan consultant as part of the Waltham team serving the Middlesex county community and surrounding areas. Kane has over 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, most recently serving as senior mortgage consultant at RTN Credit Union.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Betty Guerrero, former banking specialist, has been appointed to the position of assistant branch manager at Reading Cooperative Bank’s (RCB) North Reading branch. She has been with RCB since 2016. Guerrero is a notary public, is registered with the National Mortgage Licensing System and is Consumer Lending Certified. Since 2014, she has been a Spanish medical and legal interpreter for Cross Cultural Communications in Woburn and the Committee for Public Counsel Service in Lawrence, respectively.

The Davis Cos.

The Davis Cos. has promoted real estate development veteran Dante Angelucci to the newly created position of executive vice president of The TDC Development Group, a division of The Davis Cos. Angelucci has over 18 years of experience that includes the permitting and development of more than $2 billion of commercial real estate projects in New England. In his new role, Angelucci will play a leading role in expanding the company’s development arm and contribute to the expertise of the investment team in acquiring and executing strategic repositioning opportunities.

