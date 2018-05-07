Personnel File

BayCoast Bank, Columbia Construction Co. and Taymil Partners are featured in this week’s roundup.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank named Claudia Rocha as vice president and commercial loan officer. Rocha cultivates relationships with businesses and investors to develop new commercial loans and deposit accounts for the bank. Rocha joins BayCoast Bank with 14 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as assistant vice president and commercial lender with Rockland Trust Co.

Bay State Savings Bank

Bay State Savings Bank named Robert Blute, producer at Sullivan, Garrity & Donnelly as director. The following have been named corporators: Robert Branca, president, Branded Management Group/Branded Realty Group; Thomas Bovenzi, partner, Bovenzi and Donovan; Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget; Howard Dono, president and CEO, Howard S. Dono & Assoc. Inc.; Patricia Gates, partner, Mountain, Dearborn & Whiting; Kathy McSweeney, broker, Collins & Demac Real Estate; James Riseborough, founder and CEO, Turtle Transit; and Michael Vicens, project manager, Columbia Tech. The bank also awarded Director John N. Altomare with the John J. Curran Award.

Columbia Construction Co.

Columbia Construction Co. promoted Josh Dretchen to senior project manager in Columbia’s Interiors Division. Dretchen has over 10 years of experience in the AEC industry. He joined Columbia in 2012 and has been active in the growth of Columbia’s Interiors Division.

Main Street Bank

Main Street Bank added Anusha Vigraham as branch manager and relationship manager. Vigraham will manage the Westborough branch and oversees all branch operations. She began her career in banking in 2015; prior to that, she worked as a customer relationship executive at a multinational corporation in India.

Robinson+Cole Real Estate + Development Group

The legal directory Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business has recognized Robinson+Cole Real Estate + Development Group lawyer Brian W. Blaesser in the Massachusetts Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use category of its 2018 edition. Blaesser practices in the areas of commercial real estate development and redevelopment, leasing, land use law, environmental and renewable energy law and condemnation law. He represents real estate owners, investors and developers in analyzing and securing requisite land use and development approvals from local governments and negotiating and drafting development agreements. He is also a LEED Accredited Professional and has been awarded the Counselor of Real Estate designation.

Shepley Bulfinch

Shepley Bulfinch elected Principals Jennifer Aliber and Angela Watson to the 2018 College of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects. Aliber and Watson are two of eight members of the Boston Society of Architects/AIA chapter to be elevated to the prestigious College of Fellows in 2018.

Small Business Administration

The Small Business Administration has named Lawrence Andrews, president and CEO of Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp. as the 2018 Financial Services Champion of the Year for Massachusetts. Andrews earned the recognition from SBA for his advocacy work on behalf of small business interests and for leading MGCC in achieving outstanding outcomes that support job growth and economic impact throughout the commonwealth.

Taymil Partners

Aengus McAllister has joined Framingham-based multifamily real estate investment and management company Taymil Partners as senior management team as director of investments. McAllister has 11 years of experience in commercial real estate acquisitions, leasing, lending and sales. Prior to joining Taymil, he worked as associate director at Synergy Investments in Boston. He was also on the acquisitions team at AEW Capital Management.

