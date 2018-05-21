Personnel File

A number of financial organizations and commercial real estate companies are featured in this week’s roundup.

Bialow Real Estate

Brett Groper has joined Bialow Real Estate as a director of retail leasing with a focus on downtown Boston and other urban retail destinations. Groper provides extensive knowledge of Boston’s leading restaurants and retailers as well as an advanced understanding of the national landscape. At Bialow, he joins a boutique tenant representation team for some of the industry’s most exciting emerging brands such as Everybody Fights, by Chloe and Indochino.

Cape Cod Five

Cape Cod Five elected Olive M. Chase, Penelope Dey, Christopher J. Megan and Sidney H. Snow as new corporators at its recent meeting.

Clinton Savings Bank

Ellen J. McGovern, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Clinton Savings Bank, has been elected to serve on the board of the United Way of Tri-County. McGovern has been a board member in the past for the Nashua Valley Council Boy Scouts of America, the New England Financial Marketing Association and the American Banking Association Marketing Network-New England Chapter.

Country Bank

Country Bank hired Russell Fontaine as the first vice president of sales and market management and Yvonne Santos as the vice president of market development. These two newly created positions are designed to help the bank further focus its efforts on market management and development within their various markets throughout Hampshire, Hampden and Worcester Counties.

Freedom Credit Union

Donald Emerson, former Freedom Credit Union (FCU) vice chairman and director, has been promoted to chairman of the FCU board of directors. Emerson has served in various capacities for the Freedom Credit Union board of directors over the last 14 years, eventually leading to his role as chairman.

HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank has named David Tetreault as vice president government banking relationship officer. In this role, Tetreault will be actively developing new municipal relationships while maintaining established municipal customers to increase the growth of the government banking department. Tetreault comes to HarborOne with over 30 years of experience in the banking industry. Prior to joining HarborOne, Tetreault was vice president of business municipal relationship manager/business development officer at Mansfield Bank.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Kathryn A. Dame, vice president of branch administration at Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, has been named president of the Cooperative Credit Union Association (CCUA) Tri-Country North Chapter. Dame has served on the Tri-County board of directors for nearly one year, and has supported Tri-County events for more than a decade.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

James L. Thompson III joined Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank as executive vice president and senior lending officer. Thompson brings over 32 years of commercial lending experience to Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank, specializing in community relationship banking. Thompson’s focus is to develop new business while providing superior customer service to his existing customers.

Pinck & Co.

Pinck & Co. Inc. has hired Alfredo DiMauro Jr., as project director, Jeffrey Mulliken, as senior project manager, Eileena Long as project manager and Oscar Florez as assistant project manager.

Rodman CPAs

Rodman CPAs recently named Jeffrey Biesadecki as tax manager. Biesadecki, a CPA and a former tax supervisor at Rodman CPAs for three years, has returned to Rodman CPAs after relocating to his hometown area in Vermont where he worked as tax supervisor at Davis & Hodgdon. Biesadecki will be responsible for tax planning, research and compliance for individuals, corporations and pass-through entities such as S corporations, partnerships and trusts.

Skanska

Skanska promoted Bryan Northrop to executive vice president of its building operations in New England. Northrop will oversee Skanska’s strategic growth throughout New England. He will also drive customer focus, excellence in project delivery, operational efficiency and sustainability.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod appointed Jason Sorochinsky as senior vice president and chief residential lending officer. Prior to joining the bank, Sorochinsky worked at M&T Bank in Binghamton, New York as an assistant vice president and residential mortgage manager from 2011-2014, and most recently at Elmira Savings Bank in Binghamton, New York as the residential mortgage manager. He brings extensive experience in origination, operations and compliance, as well as secondary market strategy and execution.

Tighe & Bond

Tighe & Bond promoted Principal Planner Tracy Adamski to vice president. Adamski, who joined Tighe & Bond in 2001, is an American Institute of Certified Planners professional with 24 years of experience. She provides the firm’s clients with a broad range of planning expertise in regulatory compliance, environmental permitting, land use planning, grant writing and public outreach.

Tags: Bialow Real Estate, Cape Cod Five, Clinton Savings Bank