Personnel File

A slew of commercial, financial and residential institutions are featured in this week’s roundup.

Anchor Line Partners LLC

Boston-based investment and development firm Anchor Line Partners LLC has named Peter Dominski as the director of leasing. Dominski brings over 30 years of strong leasing experience working in the public and private sectors. Dominski will focus on lease negotiations, relationships with third-party brokers and tenants, and assist with permitting future developments.

Cape Cod Five

Christopher L. Merrill has joined Cape Cod Five as portfolio loan officer, bringing with him extensive experience in commercial lending, portfolio management and credit analysis. Prior to joining Cape Cod Five, he was portfolio manager for a New England bank where he was responsible for overseeing the credit risk management function of a commercial loan portfolio.

Clinton Financial Services

Clinton Financial Services MHC, parent company of Wachusett Financial Services and its wholly owned subsidiary Clinton Savings Bank, appointed Charles P. Conroy as a trustee of the company and elected him to the bank’s board of directors. Conroy has been a corporator of Clinton Financial Services MHC for the past 23 years.

Cummings Properties

Derek Russell has been appointed vice president of operations at Cummings Properties, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm where he has worked for 16 years. Russell joined Cummings as an account manager and, in 2011, assumed greater responsibility and a direct supervisory role as operations manager. In his new position, he will oversee all sales and relationship management activities with existing client firms in the company’s core and suburban divisions. He is also a member of Cummings’ eight-member executive committee. Prior to Cummings, Russell was director of business development for SPINdesign, a Gloucester-based interactive design agency.

Dedham Institution for Savings

Dedham Institution for Savings appointed Gerald Marcus as vice president and commercial real estate lender and Nadia Siniscalo was designated loan originator of residential lending. Marcus brings to this position his 25 years of banking experience, the last seven of which in commercial lending. Siniscalo began her lending experience by working as a loan processor at Winchester Savings Bank for over a year.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Silveira was recently awarded the Greater Lowell Family YMCA’s “Jonesy Award” in recognition of her contributions as a YMCA board member.

National Development

David Bracken has joined National Development as a senior vice president of development, where he will be involved in the development management of major real estate projects in the Boston area. Prior to joining National Development, Brackem held senior positions with HYM Investment Group and The Related Cos. Michael Zabowsky also joined National Development’s legal group as senior counsel after 17 years at Nutter, McClennen & Fish, the last nine as partner. He has extensive experience in real estate transactions representing owners, developers, REITs and financial institutions on a wide range of real estate transactions including leasing, acquisitions, dispositions and financings involving office, retails, mixed-use, residential and industrial properties.

Naveo Credit Union

Naveo Credit Union’s board of directors appointed Tina Mancini as the new chairperson of the board. Mancini has been a member of Naveo’s volunteer board of directors for five years and most recently served as chair of the audit committee and a member of the technology committee. She is currently a member of the ALCO, personnel and executive committees of the board.

Posternak Blankstein & Lund

Posternak Blankstein & Lund LLP in Boston has hired Hanna Roos in the firm’s corporation department as an associate whose practice will include mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital financings, contract drafting and negotiation and corporate governance. Prior to joining Posternak, Roos was a corporate associate at a Boston law firm, where she focused on mergers and acquisitions.

Skanska

Skanska has hired David Watts as its New England director of environmental health and safety. Based in Skanska’s Boston office at 101 Seaport, Watts brings nearly three decades of construction safety experience to Skanska. Watts is responsible for instilling Skanska’s “Care for Life” value, which focuses on accountability, camaraderie and caring for one another on the jobsite.

UniBank

Robert E. Paulsen Jr. has joined Whitinsville-based UniBank as senior vice president and senior lending officer. In this role, Paulsen’s responsibilities for the commercial loan division include new business development, and relationship management. He will participate in the formulation of bankwide strategies, decisions and policies. Paulsen has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, having worked most recently as senior vice president and regional banking manager of commercial lending at Middlesex Savings Bank.

Webster Five Cents Savings Bank

Webster Five Cents Savings Bank promoted Cheryl Pedjoe to assistant vice president from branch manager of the Shrewsbury location, her position for the past three years. Having started with Webster Five in 2006, she has 17 years of experience in the banking industry, and has worked in retail management for 30 years.

Wild Apple Homes

Wild Apple Homes, a general contractor based in Manchester-by-the-Sea, has hired Sarah Carson Kearney as financial controller. Kearney will oversee all aspects of financial management and operations, including budget development, cash flow, revenue recognition and compliance with federal, state and local reporting requirements. She will be responsible for managing outsourced professional services, including human resources. Kearney brings extensive experience from almost three decades as a self-employed financial controller.

