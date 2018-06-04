Personnel File

Align Credit Union, Cresa and Hancock Assoc. are among the organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Align Credit Union

Lauren Robinson, vice president of marketing at Align Credit Union, has been recognized by the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce with a Distinguished Young Professional Award. The award is given to young professionals based on outstanding leadership, business achievement and commitment to the community.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank named Kristyn M. Glennon vice president and BSA/AML officer. Glennon is responsible for the coordination and development of policies, procedures and monitoring programs for all departments within the bank to ensure day-to-day compliance with Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) regulations, including OFAC and the USA PATRIOT Act. Glennon joins BayCoast Bank with more than 20 years of banking experience, most recently as vice president, compliance and BSA officer with Envision Bank (formerly Randolph Savings Bank).

Cresa

Commercial real estate firm Cresa has promoted John Coakley and Paul Delaney to the position of principal. Both have been with Cresa since 2011 and were most recently senior vice presidents. As principals, they will be responsible for further developing Cresa’s Boston team of tenant advisors while continuing to grow its portfolio.

Gensler

Denise Korn and Javier Cortés have joined Gensler’s brand strategy and digital design practice area in the Boston office. Korn will serve as creative director with Cortés, Korn’s business partner since 1996, who will lead the studio. Korn and Cortés also bring with them a team of seasoned designers and brand strategists. Together they previously led Korn Design, a firm founded by Korn 25 years ago, known for crafting innovative brands for hospitality, real estate and cultural organizations.

Hancock Assoc.

Hancock Assoc. recently hired Jared Johnson as project surveyor in the firm’s land surveying department. Previously, he was a surveyor in training, responsible for robotics and GPS field equipment along with overseeing all types of survey projects from research to finished plans.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union’s President and CEO Mark S. Cochran recently received Home Health Foundation’s Legacy of Leading Award. The award recognizes Cochran for his supportive efforts in demonstrating dedicated care to the health and wellness of community members. Home Health Foundation is a not-for-profit organization comprised of three different programs, Home Health VNA, Merrimack Valley Hospice and HomeCare Inc. The programs provide in-home healthcare services, including skilled nursing, rehabilitation and hospice care, for individuals in the Merrimack Valley area.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank hired Frank Amato as vice president and residential lending manager of its mortgage center in North Brookfield. He will be responsible for overseeing the residential mortgage department in the origination, underwriting and servicing of all mortgage loans, as well as ensuring residential lending policies and procedures best serve the bank and its customers. Previously, he managed a team of loan officers and originated loans as assistant sales manager at Citizens Bank.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank hired Edenia Giang as its new mortgage loan officer. Edenia will handle residential lending duties and comes to RCB after spending time as a senior underwriter at Leader Bank. Prior to that, Edenia worked as an underwriter at PHH Home Loans LLC in Waltham.

Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Wellesley Bank, elected Garry R. Holmes as a member of the board of directors of the company and bank. Holmes joined R.W. Holmes Realty. Co. Inc. in 1986 as a licensed commercial real estate broker. In 1995 he assumed the reins as president of the firm. He guides a veteran team of commercial real estate brokerage professionals who serve the brokerage needs of the Greater Boston market as well as a national client base.

Tags: Align Credit Union, Cresa, Personnel File