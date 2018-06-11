Personnel File

A range of companies are announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

bankESB

bankESB announced that Michael Healy has been hired as vice president of commercial lending. Healy brings over 20 years of experience in bank lending throughout Western Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut. He previously served as the vice president of business banking at Webster Bank in Suffield, Connecticut, overseeing offices in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. In his new role, Healy’s main objective will be to originate and develop commercial business lending relationships, involving construction projects, business acquisition financing, investment real estate, equipment financials and business lines of credit and lending relationships for the bank.

ERA Key Realty Services

Realtor Wendy A. Diecidue has joined ERA Key Realty Services Wilmington office. She serves as president of the Women’s Council of Realtors Northern Region Network and is an elected director of the Greater Boston Association of Realtors. She began her real estate career in Wilmington 12 years ago with Realty Executive North East and continued on to Century 21 Spindler & O’Neil.

Freedom Credit Union

Freedom Credit Union promoted Gina Noblit Giannetti to vice president of human resources. Giannetti joined Freedom Credit Union in 2016 as director of human resources.

Lowell Five Bank

Lowell Five Bank recently elected Michael S. Reilly to the executive committee of the board of directors. Reilly is president and chairman of Fred C. Church Inc. Reilly joined Lowell Five in 1996 when he was elected as a corporator. He was elected to the board of directors in 2005 and has served on the investment committee and most recently the audit committee.

Needham Bank

Kevin Henkin joined Needham Bank as senior vice president, commercial credit and chief credit officer. Henkin will manage the bank’s commercial credit department and will guide the bank’s credit committee process. Henkin brings more than 25 years of banking and financial services experience to this position. Prior to joining Needham Bank, he served as CEO at Cobblestone Management LLC.

Partners Insurance Group LLC

Partners Insurance Group LLC announced the promotions of three of its executive level staff members. Lori Chaput has been promoted to senior vice president and COO. With Partners Insurance Group since 2008, Chaput has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. Patrick Long has been promoted to senior vice president, chief sales and marketing officer. Long began his career in the insurance industry in 2003 and has been with Partners Insurance Group since 2006. Cheryl Curt has been named senior vice president of administration. An insurance industry professional for more than 35 years, Curt is a licensed insurance producer and a Massachusetts notary.

