Personnel File

A slew of organizations are featured in this week’s roundup, including Bay State Savings Bank, ERA Key Realty Services and Turningpoint Communications.

Bay State Savings Bank

Bay State Savings Bank has promoted Diane Giampa to senior vice president of human resources, marketing and retail banking. Giampa joined Bay State Savings Bank in October 1997 as assistant vice president of human resources. She was promoted to vice president of human resources and marketing in 2003. Previously, she was director of human resources at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver Center in Waltham.

Blue Hills Bank

Rachel Chisholm, Blue Hills Bank vice president/area manager, has been selected by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women as one of the commonwealth’s Unsung Heroines of 2018. Chisholm spends the majority of her time in Hyde Park at Blue Hills Bank’s main office on River Street as the branch and area manager. Outside of her work for the bank, Chisolm serves as treasurer for both the Hyde Park Board of Trade and Hyde Park Main Streets, where she also serves on the executive committee.

ERA Key Realty Services

ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge has hired Donald Haapakoski, a retired police chief from Rutland, for the Worcester office as a Realtor.

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Mechanics Cooperative Bank appointed Steven Borgerson as vice president of residential and consumer lending. Borgerson will oversee the day-to-day operations for the bank’s residential and consumer lending department. Borgerson will be responsible for ensuring the bank’s residential lending department is supporting customer needs and the sales staff while ensuring program compliance.

Melrose Bank

Melrose Bank has hired Edward Fitzgerald as vice president of commercial lending. Fitzgerald will help to further diversify the real estate portfolio, facilitate construction financing and embark on a focused commercial and industrial business lending effort for the bank. With over 30 years of business and financial experience, Fitzgerald brings knowledge in client relationship management and business development. He began his banking career at Eastern Bank in new business development and business banking. Fitzgerald joins Melrose Bank after also working at The Savings Bank in Wakefield and Cambridge Trust Co. as a commercial vice president in the commercial group for over 10 years.

MutualOne Bank

Dennis W. Cardiff was recently elected director at MutualOne Bank. Cardiff is a senior vice president at SchoolCNXT Inc. He has been involved in the administrative management of school systems and collaboratives for the past 30 years.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank recently promoted Kimberly Cobb, Andrea Healy, Patricia Bernard and Darlene Jarnagan.

Sawicki Real Estate

Rick Sawicki of Sawicki Real Estate in Amherst was named the 2018 Realtor of the Year by the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley. The award is the highest honor given to a member of the association and is bestowed upon a single individual who demonstrated outstanding service and devotion to the 1,700-member organization during the past 17 months in the areas of association activity, community service and business activity. A Realtor since 2005, Sawicki served as president of the association in 2017.

Turningpoint Communications

Turningpoint Communications, a treasury management industry-focused marketing communications and business development firm, has hired Amy K. Smith as executive administrator. Smith will work to ensure great customer service for Turningpoint Communications clients while building relationships as the firm grows. Most recently, Smith served as the operations and managing director of the South Shore Young Professionals (SSYP), where she was responsible for recruitment, engagement and retention of SSYP members.

