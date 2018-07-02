Personnel File

A number of financial organizations and commercial real estate companies are featured in this week’s roundup.

BankFive

Fran Oliveira has joined the Fairhaven branch of Fall River-based BankFive as branch manager, and Ismael Tavares has joined the bank as manager of the New Bedford branch. Oliveira and Tavares both join BankFive from Santander Bank, where Olivera was a personal banking representative and Tavares was a select banker.

Bay State Savings Bank

Andrew Caputo has been appointed mortgage officer at Worcester-based Bay State Savings Bank at the 28 Franklin St. Caputo was previously vice president of branch and business development at Fidelity Cooperative Bank in Paxton. He was also assistant vice president and branch manager at Workers Credit Union in Acton. Caputo is a volunteer coach for Holden Youth Soccer League.

Also at Bay State Savings Bank, Francis Dauphinais has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer at the Franklin Street branch. Dauphinais was senior vice president of finance and administration and chief financial officer and senior vice president of special projects at IC Federal Credit Union. Dauphina is is treasurer of the board of trustees and chairs the finance committee for Sizer School in Fitchburg.

Beverly Bank

Jamie Engel, Stephen Feron, Jennifer Borggaard and Jonathan Ofilos were appointed corporators during Beverly Bank’s annual meeting in April. Andrew Goldberg has been appointed to Beverly Bank’s board of directors. Goldberg is a senior partner and head of acquisitions and commercial leasing at Goldberg Properties.

Boston Estate Planning Council

Joshua Miller has been appointed president of Boston Estate Planning Council. Miller is a managing director and senior wealth strategist at CIBC Private Wealth Management, and has been an active member of Boston Estate Planning Council for over 13 years.

Chelsea Groton Bank

Andrew Williams has joined Chelsea Groton Bank’s lending center in Glastonbury as a retail loan officer. Williams was previously a branch manager with Hartford Federal Credit Union. Prior to that, he held various sales and branch positions.

Commonwealth Financial Network

Trap Kloman has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Commonwealth Financial Network.

Cronin Development

Donna Camiolo has been appointed director of development at Cronin Development. R. Wayne Lopez has also been appointed director of sales.

Cummings Properties

Eric Anderson has been appointed president of Cummings Properties. Previously, Anderson was with a Wall Street financial firm and served in the United States Marine Corps. He is vice president and treasurer of New Horizons at Marlborough retirement community, and was an advisor of Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University.

Hobbs Brook

Ahad Choudhury, Leyla Kimball and Emily Tinsley have joined Hobbs Brook. Choudhury has been appointed assistant real estate manager and construction specialist. Kimball has been appointed as counsel of commercial real estate. Tinsley has been appointed tenant relations specialist.

MassHousing

Mounzer M. Aylouche has been promoted to vice president of homeownership programs at MassHousing. Aylouche was previously MassHousing’s manager of homeownership business development and has been with the agency for more than 20 years. Aylouche was the chairman of the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association (MMBA) and is past president of the MMB Foundation.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Mitch Marcus has been appointed senior vice president and commercial loan officer of the commercial lending team at Newburyport Bank. Marcus has over 30 years of experience, holding similar executive positions at other local institutions including the First National Bank of Ipswich, Salem Five, Warren Five, and Eastern Bank.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

Eric Nash, James Morse, Lisa Caron, Liisa Holm and Joanne Cancelmo have been appointed corporators at North Brookfield Savings Bank. Nash is the owner of Nash Contracting, based in North Brookfield. Morse is the owner of Army of One Water Filtration Co. in North Brookfield. Caron is a Realtor at EXIT Real Estate Executives in Brookfield. Holm is senior vice president of Marsh & McLennan Agency in Worcester. Cancelmo is CPA at Cancelmo CPA LLC in Spencer.

Posternak Blankstein & Lund LLP

Alyssa Aaskov has been appointed associate in the real estate department of Posternak Blankstein & Lund LLP.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Todd McDonald has been appointed to Rollstone Bank & Trust’s board of directors. McDonald is the managing director of Aisling Partners. He is also a director for the Worcester Historical Museum and Massachusetts Association of Health Underwriters.

The Dowd Agencies

David Griffin Jr. has been appointed partner at The Dowd Agency. He was previously in the role of vice president at The Dowd Agency, and before that he was a property and casualty underwriter for Liberty Mutual. Griffin volunteers for the Holyoke Rotary Club, United Way of Pioneer Valley and Brightside for Families and Children. He also is on the board of directors for the River Valley Counseling Center and the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau.

