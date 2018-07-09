Personnel File

The Savings Bank

Gulsen Sevincgil has joined The Savings Bank’s Methuen branch office as assistant manager. Sevincgil was previously branch operations manager at Santander Bank and assistant manager and customer service representative at Sovereign Bank.

BayCoast Bank

David Hutchinson joined BayCoast Bank as a business development and relationship manager. His most recent position was as a senior financial analyst and assistant vice president at Citizens Bank in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Jana Dubova also joined BayCoast Bank as assistant treasurer and branch manager of BayCoast Bank’s North Dighton location. She previously was an assistant branch manager with HarborOne Bank.

Rollstone Bank

Christopher Connors and Lisa Falandys have joined Rollstone Bank. Conners will be a relationship manager, while Falandys will be the new branch manager of Rollstone Bank’s Leominster office at 721 Central St. Conners formerly worked in the communications and legal fields and served in the United States Navy; both have over a decade of experience in the financial services industry.

Partners Insurance Group

Kristine Audette has been promoted to assistant vice president of accounting at Partners Insurance Group. She has worked there since 2012, and was previously a senior accountant and an accounting associate. Her volunteer work spreads across many organizations, including the Whitfield-Manjiro Friendship society, the Fairhaven Varsity Club, Neediest Families, the New Bedford Connect YMCA, Gifts to Give, Shepherds Pantry, Credit for Life and Better Community Living.

Align Credit Union

Kate Rocket joined Align Credit Union’s mortgage team as mortgage originator. She will operate out of the Danvers office at 110 Newbury St. Her previous position was at CrossCountry Mortgage as mortgage originator and as a real estate appraiser for A.M. Appraisal Assoc.

BankFive

Gregory Cambio has joined BankFive as their vice president of residential lending in their main office in Fall River. He was previously vice president of underwriting operations at Shamrock Financial Corporation.

Tags: Align Credit Union, BankFive, BayCoast Bank, Partners Insurance Group, Rollstone Bank, The Savings Bank