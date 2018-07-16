Personnel File

HarborOne Bank

Khaled Khalil has joined HarborOne Bank as vice president and commercial lending officer. Khalil will be based in HaborOne’s new loan production office located in downtown Boston. He previously was vice president and relationship manager at Santander Bank.

Canton Co-operative Bank

Kelly Howard joins Canton Co-operative Bank as assistant vice president and assistant treasurer. Howard previously worked at Holbrook Co-operative Bank, Avon Co-operative Bank and Abington Bank.

Allston Brighton Community Development Corporation

John Woods has been appointed as executive director of Allston Brighton Community Development Corporation’s board of directors. Woods was previously Allston Brighton CDC’s director of housing development from 2001 to 2007.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

Damien Berthiaume has been appointed trustee on North Brookfield Savings Bank’s board of trustees. Berthiaume was previously a corporator for North Brookfield Savings Bank, and is a partner at Berthiaume and Berthiaume, Attorneys & Counselors at Law.

Saracen Properties

Malcolm Constable has joined Waltham-based multifamily and commercial investor and operator Saracen Properties as director. Previously, Constable was a director of acquisitions at Atlas Real Estate Partners and an associate at Clarion Partners.

Wilder Companies

Kerry Dowling has been promoted to senior vice president of leasing at Wilder Cos. Dowling previously was vice president of leasing at Wilder Cos. for 22 years.

