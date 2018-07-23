Personnel File

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Carol Perron has joined Hanscom Federal Credit Union as a vice president of branch administration. Perron was previously senior vice president of the retail division of Leominster Credit Union and held multiple positions at Commerce Bank and Trust.

Needham Bank

Siobhan C. Fitzgerald has joined Needham Bank as security and loss prevention officer. Previously, Fitzgerald worked at American Express, Bank of America, Weston Financial and Santander Bank. She also is an American Red Cross volunteer and fundraises for the National Braille Press.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

James L. Thompson III has joined Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank as executive vice president and senior lending officer. He previously was a senior vice president of commercial lending and team leader at Eastern bank and held other positions at Kennebunk Savings Bank and TD Bank.

Rackemann, Sawyer & Brewster

Maura E. Murphy has been appointed co-chair of the tax-exempt organizations section of the Boston Bar Association. She is currently a director in the business group at Boston-based Rackemann, Sawyer & Brewster.

Comprehensive Benefit Administrators

Daniel Wandell joins Norwell-based Comprehensive Benefit Administrators as account manager for the partners benefit group division. Previously Wandell was an account manager at Bruce Cohn Benefit. Jean Miller also has joined the firm as claims administrator for the reimbursement specialists division.

Brookline Bank

Charles R. Shediac and Karen A. Cohn have joined Brookline Bank after its merger with First Commons Bank. Shediac and Cohn are senior vice presidents at Brookline Bank following this transition. Shediac previously was chief loan officer at First Commons Bank. Cohn was previously a senior loan officer at First Commons Bank.

Arbella Insurance Group

Andrew O’Donoghue has been promoted to assistant vice president of sales and marketing at Quincy-based Arbella Insurance Group. He started at the company in 2013 as senior organizational development leader in human resources.

Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

Tricia Redman has joined Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod as vice president and municipal banking officer. Redman previously worked for Eastern Bank for 16 years.

Liberty Bay Credit Union

Cindi Carlson has been promoted to regional vice president of North Shore at Braintree-based Liberty Bay Credit Union. Carlson previously worked at American Express, General Electric and State Street Corp.

Wellesley Bank

Jefferey Stewart has joined Wellesley Bank as vice president of business banking client services. He previously worked at East Boston Savings Bank and Needham Bank.

Tags: Arbella Insurance Group, Brookline Bank, Comprehensive Benefit Administrators, Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, Hanscom Federal Credit Union, Liberty Bay Credit Union, Needham Bank, Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank, Rackemann, Sawyer & Brewster, Wellesley Bank