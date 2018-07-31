Personnel File

HarborOne Bank

Ed Alfieri has been promoted from vice president regional manager to vice president branch director of retail banking. Alfieri has worked at HarborOne Bank in Brockton for 20 years in various positions such as assistant branch manager and assistant vice president branch officer.

Avison Young

Chelsea Garvey joins Avison Young in Boston as an associate in the Boston office. Garvey previously worked at Hubspot in corporate business development and as a JLL research analyst.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Gary Levante joins Berkshire Bank Foundation as vice president and corporate social responsibility officer. Levante has worked at Berkshire Hills Bankcorp, headquartered in Boston, for eight years. He was previously assistant vice president and community engagement officer. He is on the city of Pittsfield Community Development Board, the boards of Downtown Pittsfield Inc. and America’s Charities and is a member of the Corporate Volunteer Council of Greater Boston.

Bay State Savings Bank

Thomas Belton, Jeanie Connolly and Lucas Miller have all been promoted at Bay State Savings Bank in Worcester. Belton has been promoted to senior vice president of information technology. Connolly has been promoted to senior vice president of commercial lending. Miller has been promoted to senior vice president of compliance and general counsel.

Rogers & Gray Insurance

Patrick Marshall joins Rogers & Gray Insurance in Kingston as business insurance consultant. Marshall previously worked at Xactly Corp. as an account executive and Epicor Software in customer account management.

The Davis Companies

Ravi Ragnauth joins The Davis Cos. in Boston as chief financial officer, chief compliance officer and managing director. Ragnauth previously worked at The Moinian Group as group chief financial officer, executive vice president and board member.

Country Bank

Angela Barahona joins Country Bank in Ware as nice president of business development and cash management. Barahona has worked at State Street Bank Corp. and Century Bank.

Hanscom Federal Credit Union

Jim Potter was been promoted to chief operating officer at Hanscom Federal Credit Union in Hanscom Air Force Base. Potter was previously vice president of operations and then promoted to senior vice president of operations at Hanscom Federal Credit Union.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Ronald P. Richer joins Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank as vice president and general services manager. Richer previously worked at Eastern Bank in Boston as vice president of real estate operations.

Needham Bank

Jim White joins Needham Bank as senior vice president and director of operations. White previously worked in senior positions at Santander Bank and Sovereign Bank. He is also a board member for the North East Contact Center Forum and is actively involved with the Duxbury Alternative Energy Commission.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Krystle a. Gallo and John L. Bissell have been appointed as members to Greylock Federal Credit Union’s board of directors. Gallo works for General Dynamics Mission Systems and Bissell is president and CEO of Greylock Federal Credit Union in Pittsfield.

Envision Bank & Mortgage

Timothy Kickham joins Envision Bank & Mortgage in Stoughton as assistant vice president and mortgage loan originator. He has over 30 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry and is a board member and vice president of the Brookline Chamber of Commerce and the Newton/Needham Chamber of Commerce.

Green Leaf Construction

Nicole LaCroix joins Green Leaf Construction in Leominster as project manager. LaCroix has over eight years of experience in construction management, facilities management and interior design.

