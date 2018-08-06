Personnel File

Needham Bank

Stephan J. Kotsios joined Needham Bank as commercial real estate portfolio manager. Kotsios previously worked as assistant vice president and portfolio manager at Cambridge Savings, TD Bank and Firestone Financial LLC.

bankHometown

Sabrina Grillo has been promoted to branch manager at bankHometown’s Sturbridge office. Grillo was previously assistant branch manager of the Oxford branch and joined the bank in 2009.

Finegold Alexander Architects

Josephine Penta, Erica Jackson and Lara Pfadt have been promoted at Finegold Alexander Architects in Boston. Penta and Jackson were promoted to associates of the firm, and Pfadt was promoted to sustainability strategist.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Brian Downey has been promoted to branch manager at Reading Cooperative Bank’s Burlington branch. Downey has worked at the bank since 2016 after serving in the military.

TRIA

Wing Fu joins Boston architecture firm TRIA as lab planner. Fu previously worked for 11 years at Momenta Pharmaceuticals in Cambridge as associate scientist, scientist and lab manager.

Tags: bankHometown, Finegold + Alexander Architects, Needham Bank, Reading Cooperative Bank, Tria