Personnel File

In this week’s roundup, banks and mortgage lenders expand their teams with senior staff and plenty of new hires.

Bristol County Savings Bank

James P. Ferrara joins Bristol County Savings Bank in Taunton as senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Ferrara previously worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Providence, RI as managing director of human resources.

UniBank

Christopher D. Foley has been promoted to executive vice president of UniBank of Whitinsville. Foley has worked at UniBank since 2003.

Eagle Bank

Eagle Bank of Peabody expands their commercial lending team by hiring Michael Connelly as senior vice president and team leader, Rebecca Gardner as vice president and, commercial loan officer, Jody Goodwin as vice president of commercial production and servicing, Lianne Thibeault as construction loan portfolio officer, John Wilson as loan portfolio officer and Robert Tracey, J.r as credit analyst. They will all work at their Burlington location.

Massachusetts Housing Partnership

Cynthia Mohammed joins the Massachusetts Housing Partnership of Boston as director of portfolio management. She has worked there since 1998 starting as a portfolio analyst, and before that worked for Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP.

ERA Key Realty Services

Alicia O’Neil joins ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge as a Rrealtor in their Wilmington office. O’Neil has over 25 years of experience in sales and customer service, as well as 15 years in the mortgage industry.

BayCoast Mortgage

Rico Conforti joins BayCoast Mortgage of Swansea as a loan officer. Conforti previously worked at St. Anne’s Credit Union in Fall River as a senior mortgage originator.

