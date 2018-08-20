In this week’s Personnel File, banks, credit unions, residential realty offices and architecture firms grow their teams.

UniBank

Lori E. Lombard has joins Unibank’s subsidiary, Uni Bank Fiscal Advisory Services Inc. in Whitinsville, as vice president and senior fiscal advisor. Lombard previously worked at Eastern Bank and State Street Bank and Trust Co.

bankHometown

Kimberly Sweet joins bankHometown of Oxford as branch manager of the Killingly location. Sweet previously was the assistant branch manager and personal financial specialist for Webster Bank.

Brookline Bank

Tricia Dandrow joins Brookline Bank’s commercial banking group as senior vice president. Dandrow has over 20 years of experience in senior roles at commercial banking institutions.

Bank of Canton

Lacey E. Teixeria joins Canton Bank as vice president of commercial lending, and Evan F. O’Brien was promoted to a commercial lending officer. Both will work out of the bank’s headquarters in Canton. Teixeria previously worked at Needham Bank for five years, and O’Brien was promoted after six years as a commercial credit analyst at Canton Bank.

ERA Key Realty

Dawn Griswold joins ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge as a Realtor and David Glasberg joins the same office as a talent acquisition expert and career development coach. Vartan Sahverdiyan has also joined ERA Key’s Worcester office as a Realtor. Griswold previously was a senior product solution sales representative at Staples Inc. Glasberg previously was a team lead for DCU Realty. Sahverdiyan previously worked as a clothier at Brooks Brothers and Armani.

Metro Credit Union

Deb Frank has been promoted to vice president and mortgage business development at Metro Credit Union of Chelsea. Frank has over 20 years of mortgage industry experience and joined the union in 2015.

Kaplan Construction

Timothy McCabe joins Kaplan Construction in Boston as senior project manager. McCabe previously was a MEP project manager for Turner Construction Co.

Homefield Credit Union

Alycia Straughn was promoted to assistant vice president and market manager at Homefield Credit Union of North Grafton. Straughn has worked at Homefield Credit Union since 2017 and will carry out her new responsibilities at the Milford branch.

Elkus Manfredi Architects

Mark Sardegna and Andrew West have been promoted to principal at Elkus Mandfredi Architects of Boston. Sardegna joined Elkus in 2004 and West joined in 1996. The architecture firm also promoted eight employees to the position of vice president: Susanne Ackermann, Ross Cameron, Linda MacLeod Fannon, Christian Galvao, William Halter, Kevin Lennon, Emily Paparella and Jane Zimmerman.

HarborOne Bank

Luba Levin joins HarborOne Bank of Brockton as vice president and premier relationship officer. Levin previously was vice president and premier relationship manager at Rockland Trust.

North Shore Bank

William S. Beitler joins North Shore Bank of Peabody as a senior executive, security and risk department. Beitler has over 30 years of experience in risk management, regulatory regulations, strategic management and more.

