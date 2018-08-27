In this week’s Personnel File, banks and design firms add to their ranks.

Office Gallery International

Erin Curran joins Norwood-based Office Gallery International as a design project manager. Curran previously worked in merchandising at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts and at Macy’s.

Northshore Bank

Kathryn V. Carty joins Northshore Bank of Peabody as a senior executive in its operations and information technology departments. Carty has over 20 years of experience in deposit and loan operations, regulatory compliance and vendor management.

STV|DPM

Robert Gervasini joins STV|DPM of Newton as a project executive. Gervasini previously worked on design, construction and maintenance projects with clients like Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Tribal Government and Twin River Casino.

bankHometown

Nancy S. Roberts joins bankHometown of Oxford as assistant vice president and branch manager of the bank’s two Webster branches. Roberts previously worked at Eastern Savings Bank as vice president and business development branch manager.

TD Bank

Kassia L. White has been promoted to assistant vice president and store manager at TD Bank of Boston’s new Fenway location on Boylston Street. White joined TD Bank in 2017 as a store manager and has 12 years of business management experience.

