In this week’s Personnel File, banks and associations promote and hire to bolster their services and grow their teams.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank of Taunton has promoted Alissa Hall, Janet Silva and Margaret Van Buren in its Attleboro offices. Hall was promoted to vice president of commercial lending, and Silva and Van Buren were both promoted to trust officer.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Nicolas Iudiciani was promoted to branch manager at Reading Cooperative Bank’s Wilmington branch. Iudiciani has been with the bank since 2015.

Needham Bank

Ryan O’Ramsay Barret has joined Needham Bank’s advisory council. Barret is the founder and CEO of Oram Corporate Advisors LLC in Newton, and previously worked at Essex Investment Management Co. as vice president of network services.

Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts

Michael McDonagh joins the Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts as CEO. McDonagh was previously the general counsel and government affairs director for the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.

