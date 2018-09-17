This week’s Personnel File features new hires, promotions and executive hires in banks and law firms from all over the state.

Baycoast Bank

Bethany Duarte has been promoted to assistant BSA/AML officer at BayCoast Bank of Swansea. Duarte was previously a BSA analyst at the bank, and also worked at BankFive as a compliance specialist.

Greenfield Business Association

Bill Baker is the new chairman of the Greenfield Business Association’s board of directors. Baker is the owner of Baker’s Office Supply, and was one of seven new board members voted in.

Posternak Blankstein & Lund

Scott J. Connolly joins Posternak Blankstein & Lund of Boston as a partner in the litigation department. Connolly previously served on the labor and employment steering committee.

Northshore Bank

Thomas Seyffert joins Northshore Bank’s Saugus branch as sales and service manager. Seyffert previously worked at North Adams-based MountainOne Bank as a community banking officer and at Citizens Bank as a supervisor and senior personal banker.

New Valley Bank & Trust

Hayes Murray, Ryan Hess and Kate Gallo Megraw join New Valley Bank & Trust of Springfield. Murray is the new CFO, Hess is the new CLO and Megraw is the new CIO and COO.

