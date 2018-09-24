In this week’s Personnel File, banks, credit unions, real estate offices and design firms hire more talent across the state.

Leominster Credit Union

Lisa Zorn has been promoted to manager of indirect lending at Leominster Credit Union. She joined the credit union in 2015 as an indirect lending underwriter. Nancy Dube has been appointed to Leominster Credit Union’s board of directors. Dube previously was on the credit union’s advisory committee.

Mortgage Network Inc.

Katherine Castro Eardley joins Mortgage Network Inc. of Danvers as a senior loan officer in its Burlington branch. Eardley previously was vice president and mortgage loan originator at Eastern Bank.

Beverly Bank

Jennifer Buras has been appointed to Beverly Bank’s board of directors. Buras is an executive coach and partner with Camden Consulting Group of Boston. She is also first vice president of YMCA of the North Shore board of directors, a trustee associate at St. John’s Preparatory School and a member of The Boston Club’s corporate board committee.

Needham Bank

Marina Petrusheva joins Needham Bank as vice president of private banking. Petrusheva previously was vice president and branch manager at Rockland Trust Co.

The Dowd Agencies

Steve Corbin joins The Dowd Agencies of Holyoke as an account executive for employee benefits. Corbin is a youth couch for basketball, soccer and lacrosse and is a board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke.

Clinton Savings Bank

Patricia M. Smith has joined Clinton Savings Bank as the new assistant vice president and branch manager for the Bolton branch. Smith previously worked at Fidelity Bank and is a board member for the YMCA.

Mechanics Cooperative Bank

Maria T. Botelho has joined Mechanics Cooperative Bank of Taunton as vice president and commercial loan officer. Botelho previously was vice president and commercial loan officer for Bank Newport.

PeoplesBank

Aleda Amistadi has been promoted to senior vice president of retail operations at PeoplesBank of Holyoke. Amistadi was previously first vice president of operations at the bank.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Lori Kelly joins Rollstone Bank & Trust of Fitchburg as first vice president and branch administrator. Kelly previously worked at Cornerstone Bank.

DPS Group

Eric Ross joins DPS Group of Boston as virtual design and construction manager for U.S. operations for the firm’s Albany, New York office. Ross has over 20 years of design and construction experience, managing capital projects for high-profile clients.

