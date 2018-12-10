Personnel File

BankESB

Amy Fyden has been hired as the assistant vice president and branch officer of bankESB’s Hadley branch. Fyden brings over 20 years of experience in financial services, lending and corporate management, most recently as an underwriter for UMassFive College Federal Credit Union.

Bay State Savings Bank

Bay State Savings Bank has promoted Joe Ewing to manager of its Holden branch. Ewing was previously assistant branch manager for the bank’s Mill Street location in Worcester.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Eric Doherty is now affiliated as a sales associate in Commonwealth Real Estate’s Reading office. Doherty brings five years of experience in the real estate industry to his post with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, most recently as a sales professional with Northrup Associates in Lynnfield.

Boston Private

Karen Roses has been hired as senior director of private bank lending at Boston Private. Prior to joining Boston Private, Roses worked as a private client manager for U.S. Trust.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Dawn Young has been promoted to vice president of lending operations at Bristol County Savings Bank, having previously been a lending operations manager for the bank and the vice president of residential lending at BankFive in Fall River. Bristol County Savings Bank also recently promoted Bernadette Santos to assistant vice president of consumer loans and Kristen Folloni to security officer.

Cobblestone Management

Kristin Carvalho has been appointed president and CEO of Brockton-based Cobblestone Management, a risk management consultancy firm for financial institutions. Carvalho was previously president and CEO of The Milford National Bank and Trust Co., which was recently acquired by Rockland Trust.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston

Rick Wyman, president of Meredith Village Savings Bank, was recently elected to the board of directors for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston for a four-year term. Wyman is also executive vice president of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp.

Fort Point Project Management

Stacie McBurney has joined Fort Point Project Management as manager of WWIRE (Wellness for Women in Real Estate). Prior to joining WWIRE, McBurney held several financial analyst positions in the industry including recently serving as a senior investment analyst at NorthMarq Capital.

Homefield Credit Union

Douglas Lanzillo has been promoted to vice president and market manager at North Grafton-based Homefield Credit Union. Lanzillo joined the credit union’s lending department in 2012.

Mortgage Network

Beth Wittman has been named branch manager at Mortgage Network Inc.’s Mansfield office. Prior to her appointment, Wittman was branch manager at Residential Mortgage Services.

Polish National Credit Union

David Fernandes has joined Chicopee’s Polish National Credit Union as retail operations manager.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Glenn Strauss has joined Reading Cooperative Bank as its new senior vice president and chief lending officer. Strauss is coming to RCB from Salem Co-operative Bank in Salem, New Hampshire, where he worked as a senior vice president, senior commercial lending officer and department head.

