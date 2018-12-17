Personnel File

BankFive

BankFive has hired Chris Craig as vice president, regional sales manager. He is responsible for business development and mortgage sales production in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Before joining BankFive, he worked at Citizens Bank as vice president, area sales manager.

Cape Cod 5

Cape Cod 5 named Joe King as its newest senior wealth management officer. King brings with him over 20 years of wealth management experience. Prior to joining the Bank, King was a senior vice president and trust counsel for a local investment firm.

ERA Key Realty Services

ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge announced that Spencer resident Dorothy E. Hamel has joined its Spencer office as a real estate agent.

Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp.

The commonwealth’s small business financial services provider Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp. announced the hiring of John P. Santos III as senior loan officer. Santos joins MGCC from Cobblestone Risk Management LLC where he spent eight years as a risk and credit consultant to financial institutions.

Meredith Village Savings Bank

Charleen Hughes, assistant vice president, branch and business development manager for Meredith Village Savings Bank, is retiring on Jan. 4, 2019, after almost 20 years with the bank. Hughes is based out of the Route 104 office in Meredith, and has worked at that location since joining MVSB in 1999.

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank

Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank named Robert H. Jones as vice president, commercial loan officer. He will be concentrating on commercial and industrial lending, as well as commercial real estate. Territories will include the Seacoast region of NH, Northern Merrimack Valley and the North Shore.

PeoplesBank

Holyoke-based PeoplesBank has announced the promotions of several key staffers.

Brian Canina was promoted to executive vice president and treasurer. Canina formerly served as senior vice president and will retain his role as chief financial officer.

Lynn Brown and Shaun Dwyer were promoted to senior vice president, commercial lending. Both formerly were first vice presidents, commercial lending.

Xiaolei Hua and Matt Krokov were promoted to vice president, portfolio manager II. Both formerly served as assistant vice presidents, portfolio manager II.

Jeff Reinke was promoted to vice president of operational risk.

Brian Rheaume was promoted to vice president, information technology.

Alisa Feliberty was promoted to assistant vice president, customer solutions officer.

Chrissy Kiddy was promoted to assistant vice president, corporate responsibility and social media.

Danielle Rosario was promoted to assistant vice president, Chicopee Banking Center manager.

Erinn Young was promoted to assistant vice president, deposit operations officer.

Strategic Spaces

Furniture and interior construction firm Strategic Spaces announced the hiring of Tom Butler as director of strategic accounts and Matt Feroli as a senior account executive. Butler was previously a sales executive with WB Mason. Feroli was also previously with WB Mason.

UniBank

Allan J. Villatoro has joined UniBank as vice president and market executive. Villatoro is responsible for commercial and business banking market growth and growing existing business relationships. Villatoro has 18 years of experience in banking and financial services having worked most recently at Homefield Credit Union.

UniBank also named Joseph Vettese as the manager of the company’s Milford branch. Vettese will be responsible for operations, and growth and development of consumer and business relations for the branch. Vettesse has been with UniBank for more than two years, having worked most recently as a relationship banking supervisor at UniBank’s Shrewsbury branch.

