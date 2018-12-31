Personnel File

BankESB

Trenton E. Taylor has been hired as senior vice president of commercial lending at bankESB. Taylor was most recently senior vice president of commercial lending at Westfield Bank.

Berkshire Hathaway

Phillip Fougere has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estateas brand marketing director. Most recently, Fougere was senior director of solution management at Epsilon.

Boston Private

Paul M. Simons has been appointed executive vice president and chief of corporate strategy and development at Boston Private.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Jenifer L. Melo has been appointed CRA compliance officer at Bristol County Savings Bank.

Cape Cod 5

Dorothy A. Savarese, president and CEO of Cape Cod 5, has been appointed by the Federal Reserve Board to serve on the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council, representing the First District, beginning in 2019.

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced the following appointments: Laura Dorfman as executive vice president of residential lending; James Horrigan as vice president of commercial lending; Gerald Marcus as vice president of commercial real estate; Gaar Talanian as senior vice president and sales manager and Robert Madden as vice president and CRA loan officer.

Freedom Credit Union

Angela DiCola has been named branch officer at Freedom Credit Union’s Chicopee location.

Haverhill Bank

Haverhill Bank recently promoted four staff to management positions: Duncan O. Clark to vice president and retail branch administrator; Marcos C. Melo to branch manager at the bank’s Salem, New Hampshire, branch; Ana P. Gonzalez to branch manager at the bank’s main office in downtown Haverhill; and Alison M. Barker of Atkinson, New Hampshire, to branch manager of the Merrimack branch.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Crystal Kasey has been named Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union’s new assistant vice president for commercial lending. Prior to joining the credit union, Kasey spent 19 years with Toyota Financial Services, most recently as a credit analyst.

Metro Credit Union

Metro Credit Union promoted Stacey Johnson and Jason Clarke to branch manager at Metro’s Mass. Ave. branch in Boston.

Mountain One Bank

Sonia Figueira has been named community banking officer for MountainOne’s Scituate branch office. She was previously assistant community banking officer at the branch.

Needham Bank

Carrie Vargas has joined the Needham Bank as senior vice president and director of retail banking. Vargas was most recently senior vice president and senior district executive of the Boston market at Santander Bank.

Peabody Properties

Peabody Properties has named Heather Calcagni director of revenue management and marketing. Most recently, Calcagni was vice president of marketing and revenue management for Boston-based Wingate Cos.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank has hired Paul Bruno as chief credit officer, a new role at the bank. Bruno comes to the bank after several years as senior vice president and chief lending officer at Octant Business Services.

Rodman CPAs

Waltham-based Rodman CPAs has appointed Ruchi Shah, CPA, as tax manager. For six years prior to Rodman CPAs, Shah worked for DiCicco, Gulman & Co. in Woburn as a senior accountant before being promoted to tax manager.

South Shore Bank

South Shore Bank has appointed Thomas Osuch vice president and commercial loan officer. Prior to arriving at South Shore Bank, Osuch was vice president and commercial loan officer at Envision Bank and Coastal Heritage Bank.

South Shore Habitat for Humanity

Sharon A. Mutrie has been elected president of South Shore Habitat for Humanity’s board of directors. Mutrie is the vice president of sales at Bay Copy, a document imaging solutions company.

