Personnel File

Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

Johanna Zarra and Matthew Berry have joined the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod as residential mortgage loan officers.

Davis, Malm & D’Agostine, P.C.

James E. Gallagher has been elevated to shareholder at Boston-based law firm Davis, Malm & D’Agostine.

ERA Key Realty Services

Robert M. Fontaine has joined the Framingham office ERA Key Realty Services as a Realtor.

Fantini & Gorga

Peter Tousignant has joined Boston-based commercial mortgage brokerage Fantini & Gorga as a senior director.

Needham Bank

Delisa Joseph has joined Needham Bank as vice president and Community Reinvestment Act officer.

Northfield Bancorp

Paul Stahlin has been appointed to the board of directors of Northfield Bancorp.

PeoplesBank

PeoplesBank has new managers in three of its Massachusetts locations: Colin J. Lacey as Village Commons South Hadley Banking Center manager, Clare Ladue as Hadley Banking Center manager and Samuel Smith as East Longmeadow Banking Center manager.

QRGA

Joan S. Roberts has joined the team at QRGA LLP, an accounting, tax and business advisory firm headquartered in Norwood, as a tax manager.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Rollstone Bank & Trust promoted six employees:

Katherine Dearborn was named first vice president of deposit operations and e-banking.

Theresa Basque was named vice president of deposit operations and e-banking.

Nicole Corroto was promoted to vice president.

Lisa Falandys, Central Street branch manager, was named assistant vice president.

Valerie Cordio is the bank’s new compliance officer.

Jennifer Armentrout was promoted to assistant manager of the deposit operations and e-banking.

Skoler, Abbott & Presser

Attorney Amelia J. Holstrom has been named a partner at Skoler, Abbott & Presser, a law firm with offices in Springfield and Worcester

Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers

Karen L. McKenna has been elected partner at Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, a full-service law firm with offices in Boston.

