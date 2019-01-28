Personnel File

Avision Young

Taylor Phelan has been hired as an associate in Avision Young’s Boston office, specializing in advising tenants and landlords in the urban Boston market.

BankFive

John DeMatos has joined Fall River-based BankFive as a senior mortgage loan originator.

BayCoast Bank

Jill W. White has been hired as assistant treasurer and branch manager of BayCoast Bank’s South Dartmouth location.

Brotherhood Credit Union

Mark Skillman has joined Lynn-based Brotherhood Credit Union as vice president of mortgage lending and business development. Marilyn DeSimone has joined the credit union as operations officer.

Cape Cod 5

Sean F. McLoughlin has joined Cape Cod 5’s trust and asset management team as a senior investment officer. The bank has also hired Patrick Savage as customer service center director.

Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

Maeghan DeLellis has been appointed branch manager of the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod’s West Barnstable branch.

ERA Key Realty Services

Shelly Laffey has joined ERA Key Realty Services’ Billerica office as a Realtor.

Gaston Electrical Co.

Kevin Kapatoes has joined Norwood-based Gaston Electrical Co. as a technology infrastructure division manager.

Radius Financial Group

Norwell-based Radius Financial Group Inc. has hired four new loan officers: Jason Caroll, Julie Chambers, Mark Chasson and Charles Pierce.

Rental Housing Association

Keith Corriveau, a regional director with The Dolben Co., based in Woburn, has been named president-elect of the Rental Housing Association. His term begins in January 2020.

Rockland Trust

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has named Susan Daileader, vice president of Rockland Trust’s investment management group, to its board of directors.

South Shore Habitat for Humanity

Jamie McNab has joined South Shore Habitat for Humanity as a construction manager.

William Raveis Real Estate

Karen Carpi Bohlin has joined The Attridge Group, the Marblehead office of William Raveis Real Estate.

