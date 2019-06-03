Personnel File

Align Credit Union

Charlotte Arivella has been promoted to vice president of retail operations at Lowell-based Align Credit Union.

BayCoast Bank

Marie Pellegrino has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer at Swansea-based BayCoast Bank. Michelle Gancarski and Christy Rego have also been promoted to assistant vice president and senior credit analyst.

Bay State Savings Bank

Worcester-based Bay State Savings Bank has appointed Karin Gaffney as vice president and commercial lender at the bank’s 28 Franklin St. branch in Worcester.

Bierbrier Development

Pam Goodman has joined Bierbrier Development’s advisory board. Goodman has actively served on the boards of Hebrew Senior Life, a Harvard Medical School affiliate for Gerontology, Massachusetts Association for the Blind, Enterprise Homes and HomeStart.

Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings Bank has hired Denise Tansey as vice president and Bank Secrecy Act officer. She was most recently vice president and anti-money laundering officer at Blue Hills Bank.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank has appointed Brian McMahon as vice president and senior commercial loan officer. Previously, McMahon was vice president of commercial lending at Pawtucket Credit Union. The bank has also promoted Angelebeth Faria and Christine Paredes to manage the bank’s East Freetown and 37 Rockdale Ave., New Bedford branches, respectively.

Colliers Boston

Colliers Boston has hired Newmark Knight Frank Senior Research analyst Daniel Carucci for its Urban Brokerage team. In addition, Senior Vice President Caleb Hudak will be transitioning to the firm’s Capital Markets team to focus on the sale of office and industrial properties throughout Greater Boston.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

Anne Tangen has been promoted to executive vice president at The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

Leominster Credit Union

Michael Sauvageau has been elected chair of the board at Leominster Credit Union. Giulio Grecco has been elected vice chair, Nancy Graves has been elected treasurer, Joyce LaFleur has been elected assistant treasurer and Joseph Quintal has been elected clerk.

Massachusetts Association of Realtors

Theresa Hatton has been appointed the new CEO and executive vice president of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors. She replaces Robert Authier who left the association at the end of November 2018.

Marguiles Perruzzi

Boston-based architecture and interior design firm Marguiles Perruzzi’s Associate Principal John Fowler has been elevated to associate partner.

Needham Bank

Brian Sutton has joined Needham Bank as a middle market relationship manager.

Pyramid Hotel Group

Boston-based Pyramid Hotel Group Principal and co-founder Richard M. Kelleher announced he will transition his day-to-day responsibilities as CEO to fellow co-Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer Warren Q. Fields, effective June 1. Kelleher will become chairman of the board.