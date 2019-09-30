Personnel File

Academy Mortgage

The Jean Group, led by Sales Manager Jason Jean, recently joined Academy Mortgage’s New England team at its Agawam branch. The team includes loan officer assistants Michael Allen and Jason Alejandro and administrative assistant Kimberly Fagone. The group came to Academy from American Financial Network.

BankGloucester

Britney Tarantino was promoted to branch manager of BankGloucester’s main office on Main Street in Gloucester.

Barkan Management

Newton-based property management company Barkan Management has promoted Cynthia Howe to vice president.

BayCoast Mortgage Co.

Swansea-based BayCoast Mortgage Co. has hired Connor Roberts as a loan officer.

Bowditch & Dewey, LLP

Jonathan Hausner, Patrick Tracey and Katie Dorval have joined regional law firm Bowditch & Dewey LLP. Hausner has joined the firm’s real estate and environment group. Tracey has joined the dispute resolution and trials practice. Dorval has joined the estate, financial and tax planning practice.

Brookline Bank

Karen Ng has joined Brookline Bank’s commercial banking division in the newly created position of C&I credit and portfolio administration manager, focusing on business development in the health care market.

Charles River Development

Boston-based Charles River Development, a State Street company, appointed Randy Bullard as global head of wealth management.

Colliers International

Colliers’ Boston office has recruited north suburban leasing veteran Jake Borden to the company as a senior vice president and member of the North Suburban leasing team. He was most recently at CBRE.

Consigli Construction

Milford-based Consigli Construction has hired Stephanie O’Brien as a project executive. O’Brien comes to Consigli with more than 25 years of industry experience with an extensive background in overall project management and oversight.

DesignLights Consortium

Dorene Maniccia joined Medford-based commercial lighting consultant DesignLights Consortium as director of strategic market development and Leora C. Radetsky joined as senior lighting scientist. Radetsky comes to the DLC from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Lighting Research Center. Maniccia worked previously as director of office and industry global strategy at Signify.

Liberty Bay Credit Union

Braintree-based Liberty Bay Credit Union has hired James Dowling as vice president and controller. Dowling previously held the position of vice president and corporate accounting officer at Belmont Savings Bank.

Metro Credit Union

Chelsea-based Metro Credit Union announced the expansion of its mortgage department with the addition of Thomas Shewalter as a new mortgage loan originator.

North Shore Bank

Derek Devoe has been hired as vice president of commercial lending at Peabody-based North Shore Bank.

Peabody Cos.

Mark Regan, Mark Dubos and Kerri D’Amico have all been recently promoted at Braintree-based Peabody Cos. – Regan to director of facilities, Dubos to facilities manager and D’Amico to director of capital planning.