Personnel File

Abundant Housing MA

Housing policy advocacy group Abundant Housing MA has hired Jesse Kanson-Benanav as its first executive director. Kanson-Benanav was previously a senior project manager with North Shore affordable housing developer B’nai B’rith Housing.

Brookline Bank

Brookline Bank has hired Andy Beepath to join its Putterham Circle branch as a business banking officer.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston has hired Nick Stanescu as senior vice president and business executive for the Federal Reserve’s FedNow real-time payment and settlement service, being developed at the bank.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Colleen Holmes, John Law and Peter Lopez were reelected to the board of Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union.

Haverhill Bank

Haverhill Bank has hired Glenn Strauss as senior vice president and market manager in its commercial lending unit. Strauss was previously senior vice president and chief lending officer at Reading Cooperative Bank.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase division J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking has hired Jordan Litke to join the innovation economy team in its middle market banking and specialized industries group. Litke previously worked with middle-market clients at Bank of America.

The Peabody Cos.

Braintree-based property managers The Peabody Cos. has promoted Tamme Polson to vice president of compliance.

Pentucket Bank

Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank has named four to its board of corporators:

Delia Duran-Clark, principal of Esperanza Academy in Lawrence

Maria Bonanno, owner of Bonanno Law and Title PC in Methuen

Noemí Custodia-Lora, vice president of Northern Essex Community College

Ryan HOrgan, vice president and general manager of Rockingham Toyota in Salem, New Hampshire

SGA

Boston-based architecture firm SGA has hired Matthew Fickett as the new director of its science and technology group.

Southeastern Massachusetts Building Trades Council

The Southeastern Massachusetts Building Trades Council has reelected David Araujo as its president, Paul Alvarez as its vice president and James Pimental as its secretary-treasurer. Araujo is business manager for Laborers Local 876, Alvarez is business manager of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 51 and Pimental is vice president and organizer for Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Union Local 3.