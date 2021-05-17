Personnel File

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank has promoted David Hutchinson to first vice president of business development and relationship management officer, and Stephanie Oster to assistant vice president of business development and relationship management officer.

BayState Savings Bank

Worcester-based BayState Savings Bank has promoted four employees to executive vice president: Maria A. Allard, Diane M. Giampa, Lucas J. Miller and Seth A. Pitts.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod has promoted eight employees:

Rob Carey to first vice president and commercial relationship manager

Don Jacobs to assistant vice president and senior data analyst

Eric Emmel to assistant vice president and group operations manager

Kate McElroy to officer

Jill Levesque to officer

Haley Wells to officer

Andrea Merianos to officer

Florene Kimbro to officer

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union has hired Grant Alois – formerly of Northeast Delta Dental – as vice president of technology operations, and Philip Manuel – formerly vice president of loan servicing and collections at Cambridge Savings Bank – as vice president of loan servicing.

The credit union also promoted George Villaras to vice president of compliance and Meike Doyle to assistant treasurer of financial risk management.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank has hired Jason Berry as vice president and commercial loan officer. Berry was most recently vice president and business banking relationship manager at People’s United Bank, focused on Western Massachusetts.

Notarize

Boston-based online notarization tech company has appointed former TIAA president and CEO Roger W. Ferguson Jr. to its board of directors.

Peabody Properties

Braintree-based property management firm Peabody Properties announced that Marta Bonilla, a property manager at Coppersmith Village in East Boston, has received her accredited residential manager certification through the Boston chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management.

Senné

Boston-based real estate advisory and investment firm Senné has hired prominent Long Island Realtor Deborah Hauser to run its residential brokerage. Hauser was previously COO for Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Timberline Construction Corp.

Canton-based Timberline Construction Corp. has hired Devin Gleeson as a vice president focused on life sciences projects. Gleeson was previously director of project management at engineering and construction firm DPS Global Group.

Webster Bank

Connecticut-based Webster Bank has promoted Steven Dowe to senior vice president in charge of its middle market health care vertical, focused on privately owned health care providers and senior housing operators.

Correction: 5:19 p.m., May 17, 2021: This story has been updated to reflect that Steven Dowe was promoted to his new position at Webster Bank. He has been with the bank since 2013.