Personnel File

Benoit Mizner Simon & Co. has added eight real estate brokers, bringing the company’s associate count to 115. Beth Klencheski will join the Needham office. New hires in the Weston office include Danielle Meade, Francesca Mills Purcell, Jeanne Racioppi and Laura Bennos. Additionally, Christine Tin, Claudia Perkins and Susan M. Sullivan will join the Wellesley office.

Brianna Balise has been promoted to assistant branch manager of the Front Street, Worcester branch of Webster Five Cents Savings Bank. She will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the branch, staff supervision, community relations and business development efforts. Balise joined Webster Five in August 2014 as a teller in Auburn, where she has worked for the past three years. She most recently worked as senior personal banking specialist.

