Personnel File

Bristol County Savings Bank

Nicole Bosworth has been promoted to operations officer at Bristol County Savings Bank. Bosworth will oversee the electronic banking, overdraft services and payment/deposit service teams. She previously held the positions of operations supervisor, contact center representative and teller at the bank.

CBRE/New England

CBRE/New England announced the promotions of Suzanne Duca, Jon Freni and Jason Walega to partner, along with Matthew Curtin, who recently joined the company as a partner this year.

Curtin joined CBRE/NE in June 2017, bringing 14 years of experience to his role as senior vice president. He co-leads the company’s retail advisory and transaction services team, and specializes in urban retail in the Greater Boston area.

Duca joined CBRE/NE in 2011 as director of research and has since built and co-led the creative and analytics team to market prominence. In addition to her responsibilities for CBRE/NE, she is an active member of CBRE America’s research platform and serves as the primary liaison with CBRE econometric advisors.

Freni joined CBRE/NE in 2005 as a tenant coordinator in the company’s asset services group. He then transitioned to CBRE/NE’s research team, supporting the urban advisory and transaction services group, which he later joined as a client services associate and now serves as a senior vice president.

Walega joined CBRE/NE in 1999 as a tenant coordinator in the asset services group. He has since managed numerous urban and suburban property portfolios, including working as the general manager of the Liberty Mutual portfolio of properties in Boston’s Back Bay. He is currently the general manager of the 21-story office tower in Boston’s Downtown Crossing at 101 Arch St.

Erland Construction

Erland Construction has named Eric Greene, partner and vice president, as manager of the company’s residential group. He will oversee the multifamily housing, hospitality and senior living markets. Greene joined Erland in 2008 and led the company’s expansion into Connecticut.

Murphy & King

Murphy & King Professional Corp. recently launched a white collar defense and internal investigation practice, and has hired veteran attorney Daniel Rabinovitz to lead the new practice group. Rabinovitz joined Murphy & King as a shareholder of the firm and is an experienced business, securities and white-collar litigation attorney. In this new role, he will work with other Murphy & King attorneys to represent individual and corporate clients by helping them navigate the complex landscape arising out of regulatory and governmental investigations as well as criminal prosecutions.

Pinck & Co.

Real estate development and project management services firm Pinck & Co. Inc. recently brought aboard Lisa Kozol, Caitlin Robillard and Andrew Weesner.

Kozol has been hired as director of development consulting. She brings to the firm more than 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors, real estate development and management, project and real estate asset management, and securing and using a wide variety of complex financing sources.

Robillard has been hired as project manager to help grow its development consulting program. She has more than 10 years of experience in project and program management, strategic planning, and oversight of multimillion dollar budgets. She was previously director of operations for The Possible Project in Cambridge.

Weesner has been hired as a senior project manager to help lead its development consulting program. He brings 18 years of analytical development experience in assessing and identifying opportunities for clients’ financial goals and strategy. His expertise includes acquisition feasibility, underwriting, entitlement risk, real estate finance and construction management. He was previously a senior development manager at Neighborhood of Affordable Housing.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Maria Velazquez, a participant in Lawrence Community Works’ (LCW) bilingual bank teller program, was hired by Reading Cooperative Bank upon her completion of that program. RCB partnered with LCW to help provide training resources for the teller training program, which was sponsored by UnidosUS. Several RCB employees volunteered as guest trainers, to sit on panels and perform mock interviews.

The Dowd Agencies

Insurance provider The Dowd Agencies LLC recently welcomed Tiffany Anderson as an account manager for Dowd financial services. Anderson will assist in the management of clients with employee benefit insurance policies, including preparing quotes, bid specifications, recommendations and proposals, in addition to ongoing customer service and support.

Unibank

Lemonia Mironidis joins UniBank as vice president and branch manager of the Worcester branch. Mironidis has over 25 years of experience in financial services, having worked most recently as branch manager at Bay State Savings Bank. Gary O’Grady has also joined the bank as assistant vice president and municipal client relationship manager. O’Grady has over 32 years of experience in the banking industry, having worked most recently as government banking officer at Berkshire Bank.

