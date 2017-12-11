Personnel File

bankHometown, Main Street Bank, Reading Cooperative Bank and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts Inc.

At its recent Biennial Dinner Gala and elections, the Associated Subcontractors of Massachusetts Inc. (ASM) elected new officers and directors to its board of directors.

Susan Coghlin Mailman, president of Coghlin Electrical Services Inc. and Coghlin Network Services Inc., was elected as president of ASM for a two-year term.

Peter J. Gormley of New England Waterproofing Inc. was named president-elect.

Steven T. Amanti of E. Amanti & Sons Inc. was named vice president and assistant treasurer.

Dana E. Johnston Jr. of Fall River Electrical Assoc. Co. Inc. was named vice president.

Russell J. Anderson of Southeastern Metal Fabricators Inc. continues in the role of treasurer.

Joseph H. Bodio of LAN-TEL Communications Inc. was named past president.

ASM members also elected six new directors to its board: David G. Cannistraro of J.C. Cannistraro LLC; Leslie M. Carrio of DePaoli Mosaic Co.; Lawrence F. Eagan of Collins Electric Co.; Jacquelyn A. Magill of EDM Construction Inc.; Michael R. McNulty of Millwork One Inc. and Peter R. Townsend of M.L. McDonald Sales Co. LLC.

bankHometown

Karla Christiansen has joined bankHometown as the branch manager and assistant vice president of the bank’s Sturbridge office. She worked for bankHometown for two years as the Oxford branch manager, beginning in 2013, before leaving to work as a vice president relationship manager for a bank in the Eastern Massachusetts area.

Consigli Construction Co. Inc.

Anthony Consigli, CEO of Boston-based Consigli Construction Co. Inc., was recently honored alongside Peter H. Reynolds, children’s book author and founder of FableVision, as outstanding examples of corporate citizenship and positive community involvement by the Boy Scouts of America Spirit of Adventure Council.

Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of the 2018 Pinnacle Awards, honoring nine senior-level women in Greater Boston for outstanding achievement in business and management.

Leominster Credit Union

The board of directors of Leominster Credit Union recently voted to appoint Joyce G. Leger as a director. Leger’s appointment results from the vacancy on the board due to the retirement of former Chairman Anthony Gasbarro. Prior to her appointment to the board, Leger served on the LCU Advisory Committee.

Main Street Bank

Jennifer Ezzio has been named manager of Main Street Bank’s new Pepperell location. Ezzio joined the team in July 2016 as the manager of the Shirley branch. Prior to that, she worked in various retail banking positions for over 10 years.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank announced Derric Souza has been promoted to the position of assistant controller; Michael Walbourne, North Reading branch manager, was promoted to assistant vice president; and Raymond Acciavatti joined the finance team as the new accounting clerk.

Sagan Realtors

Cathy Shulkin has joined Swampscott-based Sagan Realtors. Shulkin will provide residential real estate services in Marblehead, Swampscott, Lynn, Nahant and Salem as well as surrounding communities north of and in and around Boston.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank recently appointed Michael R. Barrett as chairman and Mark J. Simeola as vice chairman.

