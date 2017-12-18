Personnel File

Haverhill Bank, Peabody Properties and Shepley Bulfinch are among the organizations making personnel announcements in this week’s roundup.

Haverhill Bank

Erin M. Daley, vice president and mortgage specialist at Massachusetts-based Haverhill Bank, was recently inducted as chairwoman of the board of the Greater Salem, New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce. Daley has been an active member of the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce for more than 15 years and has served as a board member since 2011.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union’s Senior Loan Officer Jeff Wright was recently recognized by MassHousing for his achievements in helping Massachusetts residents successfully find their way to homeownership. Wright received a Bronze Medal for his hard work in guiding and educating borrowers who used the MassHousing program through Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union in fiscal year 2017.

Peabody Properties

Sisters Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane, CEO and COO respectively of full-service real estate and property management firm Peabody Properties, were recently named the 2017 Professional Women of the Year by the Boston IREM Chapter No. 4.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank has promoted Sasha DiPietro loan opener to loan processor. DiPietro will be responsible for the timely processing of residential and consumer loan applications. She will also prepare written disclosure correspondence for delivery to applicants and, additionally, will gather information from a variety of internal and external sources to verify and update pending loan files for final review by the underwriter

Shepley Bulfinch

Carole C. Wedge, president of Boston-based design and architecture firm Shepley Bulfinch, has been selected as a member of the Boston Green Ribbon Commission (GRC). Formed in 2010, the GRC convenes Boston’s top business, institutional and civic leaders to develop climate resilience and carbon mitigation strategies that support the city’s Climate Action Plan.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

Maeghan DeLellis has been promoted to assistant branch manager at The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod’s West Barnstable Branch. DeLellis has been with the bank since 2013, and was most recently at the bank’s Yarmouth Port branch, where she was the teller manager.

