Personnel File

Cape Cod Five, Jack Conway and The Bulfinch Cos. are featured among other businesses announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Cape Cod Five

Amanda Constant has been promoted to branch manager of Cape Cod Five’s Harwich Port banking center. Constant joined Cape Cod Five in 2006 and most recently worked as assistant branch manager of the bank’s Orleans location. Prior to this, she held the positions of teller, senior teller and head teller in the bank’s Orleans and Chatham locations.

Jack Conway

Jack Conway-Bridgewater agent Stephen Damon was recently sworn in as the 2018 president of the South Shore Realtors, the second largest real estate trade association in the state. The group has more than 3,000 members representing 24 cities and towns in its region.

Plimoth Investment Advisors

Plimoth Investment Advisors, a portfolio management firm that specializes in investment management, trust services, retirement plans and estate administration for both private and institutional clients, has hired Justin Jeffrey as a retirement plan officer. Jeffrey will be responsible for business development of retirement plans, including 401(k), pension, profit sharing and IRAs.

Polish National Credit Union

Charlotte Hansen has joined Polish National Credit Union as senior vice president and CFO. Hansen, a certified public accountant, has 27 years in the financial services industry. Her areas of experience include financial and regulatory reporting, budgeting, strategic and capital planning, interest and liquidity risk management, credit management and product profitability and development.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Mike Atkinson has been promoted to assistant vice president at Reading Cooperative Bank. Atkinson is currently a commercial loan portfolio manager in the commercial lending department. In his role, he is responsible for managing commercial and industrial loan relationships, as well as reviewing and monitoring a diverse commercial loan portfolio. Atkinson is focused on promoting customer relationships and sourcing new commercial loan opportunities.

The Bulfinch Cos. Inc.

The Bulfinch Cos. Inc., a private real estate investment, development and management firm, has hired Alyssa N. Tsoutsouras, vice president of finance and asset management. The position is focused on sourcing, structuring and executing capital solutions for the firm’s Greater Boston portfolio. Prior to joining Bulfinch, she held various positions at several commercial banks and investment holding companies, including JP Morgan and Citizens Bank. In her new role at Bulfinch, she will oversee lending relationships as well as assist with investor reporting and asset management.

The Fallon Co.

Private developer The Fallon Co. has added three executives to key positions in its corporate headquarters. Michael Powers will serve as a senior executive consultant, Daniel Guadagnoli has been promoted to vice president of special projects and Benjamin Farrer has been promoted to vice president of finance.

The Provident Bank

The Provident Bank added David Gagnon to its team as senior vice president and senior commercial credit officer. Gagnon is responsible for managing the bank’s credit functions, including underwriting, structuring, processing and loan approvals and will lead a team of 19 credit and SBA specialists. Gagnon will work from the bank’s headquarters in Amesbury.

