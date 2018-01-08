Personnel File

Compass Real Estate

Adrianne Hanley has joined Compass Real Estate in Boston as a vice president. She was previously with Jack Conway Cityside.

G.T. Reilly & Co. Certified Public Accountants

Milton-based G.T. Reilly gained a new director in Jayme F. Moore and two accountants were promoted last week. Moore, a member of G.T. Reilly’s nonprofit services team, is now the firm’s accounting and auditing director. She will continue to provide auditing and consulting services to nonprofit organizations and independent schools. She also is a member of the firm’s financial institution services team, and works with community banks and credit unions. She joined G.T. Reilly in 2003.

Zachary T. Payne was promoted to senior tax accountant. Payne joined G.T. Reilly in 2015, and was previously employed with State Street Bank.

Peter J. Catal was promoted to in-charge accountant and auditor. Catal joined the firm in June 2016.

Jack Conway-Weymouth

South Shore Realtor Don Darling recently joined Jack Conway. Darling joined Manager Christine Rosa and her Jack Conway-Weymouth team last month. Before entering the real estate field in 2013, Darling was a senior management executive in the retail industry for more than 20 years.

Main Street Bank

Marlborough-based Main Street Bank made some internal moves last week that promoted two senior members, including a new COO. Ellen Dorian is now COO, and will be overseeing retail banking, marketing, deposit operations and IT. Previously, Dorian was senior vice president of the retail division, overseeing retail banking, marketing and human resources. She joined the bank in 2001.

Joe Normant was promoted to executive vice president and CFO. In this role, he is responsible for all financial reporting, internal controls, as well as the investment portfolio and liquidity management. Previously, Normant was the senior vice president and CFO. Before joining MSB in 2007, he was vice president and controller at the former Westborough Bank.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank gained a new branch manager in Jennifer Plassmann, who will oversee operations at NBSB’s Palmer branch. Plassman was formerly the assistant/acting branch manager at the same location.

Skoler, Abbott & Presser

Skoler, Abbott & Presser, a labor and employment law firm focused on employers in the greater Springfield area, began the new year with a new partner. John S. Gannon, who has been with the firm since 2011, was named partner on Jan. 1. Gannon focuses his practice on employment litigation, workplace safety laws and OSHA compliance, enforcing non-competition and confidentiality agreements, and wage and hour compliance. He also provides day-to-day advice to businesses with questions about workplace-related issues. He is a member of the Massachusetts, Connecticut and American bar associations.

