Personnel File

Numerous financial institutions are featured in this week’s roundup.

bankHometown

bankHometown President and CEO Michael D. Hewitt has announced his retirement on June 30, 2018. Hewitt joined the bank in 2011 and was appointed president and CEO in 2013. Hewitt has had a 40-year career in banking.

BayCoast Bank

Joseph P. Lopes has joined BayCoast Bank as vice president and commercial loan officer, operating from the bank’s New Bedford location. Lopes joins BayCoast Bank with more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as a loan officer with the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp. in Charlestown.

James Wallace was promoted to executive vice president and COO. He will oversee the bank’s ongoing operations to effectively grow its operating subsidiaries while maintaining financial strength and efficiencies. Wallace has been with BayCoast Bank since 1990, starting as the bank’s auditor.

Charles River Bank

Sean Coyle has been hired as assistant vice president/commercial loan officer of Charles River Bank. Coyle has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry including commercial lending, business development and branch management. Prior to joining Charles River Bank, he worked at Main Street Bank as an assistant vice president and senior relationship manager.

Commonwealth Financial Network

Commonwealth Financial Network, a privately-held registered investment adviser, has honored two affiliated advisors on being named to the National Association of Plan Advisors Top Women Advisors list for 2017. The two Commonwealth-affiliated advisors were named “All-Stars,” defined as top producers who have their own practice. They are Jamie Kertis, Grinkmeyer Leonard Financial, Birmingham, Alabama; and Marcy Supovitz, Boulay Donnelly & Supovitz Consulting Group, Worcester.

GZA

GZA has hired Darin Goodwin as a senior project manager. Goodwin will be responsible for providing a broad range of industrial hygiene and occupational safety assistance to GZA clients across a wide range of client sectors.

HFF

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP hired Kerry Hawkins as a senior director focused on office investment advisory transactions in its Boston office. Hawkins brings more than 18 years of experience in commercial real estate and joins HFF from CBRE, where she was a first vice president.

Jack Conway

Jack Conway Plymouth has hired Realtor Cristina Colorusso. Colorusso was previously a longtime legal secretary with a Boston law firm.

JLL

JLL appointed Cynthia Curtis as senior vice president for global sustainability stakeholder engagement. Curtis will work with employees, clients and investors to further embed and effectively communicate sustainability capabilities across all JLL services. Previously, she was a senior advisor for policy and engagement at Ceres.

Kirkland & Ellis

Kirkland & Ellis hired Christian Atwood as a corporate partner in its Boston office. Atwood joins Kirkland from Choate Hall & Stewart LLP where he was co-chair of the firm’s private equity group and a member of the firm’s executive committee.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank recently hired Michael Terlalis as mortgage loan processor. In his role, Terlalis will focus largely on offering support to customers throughout the process of obtaining a mortgage. Terlalis recently held the position of mortgage loan officer at Citizens Bank, where he was responsible for mortgage loan origination.

Pentucket Bank

Michael Milano was promoted to vice president/credit administration officer. Milano began working at Pentucket in 2013 as the AVP and credit administration officer. He will also continue to be the lead on the Loan Stress Testing Program.

The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank gained a new chief wealth management services officer in Jason Lilly. Lilly will oversee the wealth management group, including trust and asset management, financial planning and investment advisory services for the bank.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod hired Lauren Connolly as its new recruitment and human resources specialist.

Tremont Credit Union

Diane G. Papadakos was named director of marketing and business development. In her new role, Papadakos is responsible for providing direction for Tremont Credit Union’s marketing, advertising, public relations, branding and business development efforts.

