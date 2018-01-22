Personnel File

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank acknowledged the contributions of six employees this past week by welcoming a new vice president and raising five others to officer status in the organization.

Lynne G. McCormack has been promoted to vice president and commercial portfolio manager. She is responsible for commercial portfolio management as well as technological cash management products. Michelle Boudreau was promoted to the role of consumer loan underwriter, Gladys Colon is now a residential mortgage underwriter and Lisa A. Poirier, who has been with the bank for 20 years, is an accounting supervisor. Andrew Taft is now the training and development manager, and Cathy Wade transitions to her new role as a residential lending quality control analyst.

GZA

GZA, a multidisciplinary firm providing environmental, geotechnical, ecological, water and construction management services, added Heather Audet to its roster as a senior project manager.

Audet, who is a licensed professional engineer in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, will focus on public transportation projects. She is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and Women in Transportation.

LOCUS

LOCUS, a national coalition of real estate developers and investors committed to sustainable, equitable and walkable development in metropolitan areas across the country, selected Douglas Landry as the president of its Massachusetts chapter. Landry is the vice president for real estate development at Tighe & Bond, a Massachusetts-based engineering and environmental consulting firm. In his current role, Landry is responsible for supporting the company’s portfolio of private sector clients throughout its footprint in the Northeast.

Pentucket Bank

Pentucket Bank’s annual promotions rewarded two senior members of the bank.

John Morrow was promoted to assistant vice president and senior branch manager and will oversee and manage all sales, services, retention and growth for the Merrimack St. main office branch. He will also be responsible for new business development in Haverhill and the surrounding area.

Joanne Sulis is now assistant vice president and administrative officer. Sulis has been with Pentucket Bank for over 24 years and has more than 30 years of banking experience. She supports the office of the CEO and chairman of the board of directors.

Perkins+Will

Perkins+Will’s Boston studio has hired Ron Gorham as principal and practice leader for the sector. Gorham comes onboard with a 25-year career in health care planning, design and management.

Pinck & Co.

Real estate development and project management services firm Pinck & Co. welcomed Lisa Kozol as its new director of development consulting, Andrew Weesner as senior project manager and Caitlin Robillard as project manager.

Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley

Edward Alford was installed as president of the 1,800-member Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley on Jan. 9, during the association’s 103rd installation ceremony.

Other officers installed were Kelly Bowman as president-elect; Sue Drumm as treasurer; Elias Acuna as secretary and Rick Sawicki as immediate past president. The directors installed include Shawn Bowman, Peter Davies, Janise Fitzpatrick, Sara Gasparrini, Sharyn Jones, Cheryl Malandrinos, Sue Rheaume and Russell Sabadosa.

Alford was joined by Massachusetts Association of Realtors President Rita Coffey, who served as the installing officer.

Rodman CPAs

Rodman CPAs of Waltham recently hired three new team members.

Rodman CPAs welcomed two Bentley University graduates who had served as interns at the firm from January to April. Lindsay Parks and Carl Arnold are the firm’s newest associates and will be responsible for reviews, audits and preparation of financial statements.

Kendra McGuire has been hired as tax production specialist to oversee the production and processing of tax returns for clients.

S+H Construction

S+H Construction of Cambridge hired Rob Russo, a 15-year industry professional, as its new business director. Russo will be the point-of-contact for all clients throughout their respective projects. Most recently, Russo, headed the service and small projects division for an area luxury homebuilder.

Skanska

Skanska AB named Richard Kennedy an executive vice president of Skanska AB and president and CEO of Skanska USA. At Skanska AB, Kennedy will be a member of its six-member group leadership team. He succeeds Anders Danielsson, who recently assumed the role of Skanska AB president and CEO. At Skanska USA, Kennedy will oversee the company’s construction operations in the United States, the U.S. corporate staff functions and Skanska’s infrastructure development operations. Kennedy will be based in New York.

Concurrently, Paul Hewins moves into the role of president and CEO for the Skanska USA building unit, succeeding Kennedy. Hewins will be based in Boston.

Tags: Clinton Savings Bank, GZA, LOCUS, Pentucket Bank, Perkins+Will, Pinck & Co., Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, Rodman CPAs, S+H Construction, Skanska