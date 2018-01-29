Personnel File

BOND

Vern Rich has joined BOND’s building division, where he will focus on business development and project delivery for select projects in the education, historic preservation, health care and life sciences sectors. Prior to joining BOND, Vern was director of tenant interiors at Shawmut Design and Construction, where he managed a team of estimating, project management and field operations professionals.

Mortgage Network

Mortgage Network Inc. has hired Jay Hughes, Ron Gardiner, Steve Mix and Erin Sadlier, bringing the Waltham office’s total staff to 13. All four loan officers had previously worked with Mortgage Network and decided to return to the company. Prior to Mortgage Network, Hughes was a mortgage advisor for PHH Mortgage; Mix worked as a branch manager for Radius Financial Group and vice president of operations, Mortgage Options of America; Gardiner and Sadlier were both loan officers for Guaranteed Rate.

NorthMarq Capital

The Boston regional office of NorthMarq Capital promote Katie Pontes to vice president. In her new role, Pontes will be responsible for the origination, underwriting, marketing and closing of commercial real estate loans.

Pentucket Bank

Pentucket Bank named two officer promotions. Jodie Pickles has been promoted to branch officer. Pickles has been with Pentucket Bank for nine years, bringing 35 years of banking experience. Her previous position was universal associate in the bank’s Westgate branch.

Erin M. Dube has been promoted to senior credit analyst. Dube has been with Pentucket Bank for two years and has 25 years of industry experience. In her new role, her responsibilities will include assessing credit requests for commercial loans and producing recommendations.

The Wilder Cos.

National retail real estate leasing, management and development firm The Wilder Cos. welcomed Bridget Beckeman in the newly created position of director of retail strategies. Beckeman will be responsible for coordinating and executing redevelopment and repositioning plans across the Wilder portfolio to address the changing retail climate. She will focus on maximizing the value of each property by exploring alternative retail and non-retail uses and additional development opportunities. Beckeman will also be working to expand relationships with investors seeking retail advisory and management services for retail and mixed-use portfolios.

William Raveis Real Estate

William Raveis Real Estate hired Jennifer Churchill as a new Realtor in its Plymouth office. Churchill has been a top-producing Realtor for 20 years, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the firm. Her negotiation skills, commitment to excellence in customer service and attention to detail have earned her numerous awards and accolades.

