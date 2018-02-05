Personnel File

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of Ron Gagan’s tenure on Align’s board of directors. Gagan joined the board in 1967 when the Lowell-based credit union was known as Northern Massachusetts Telephone Workers Credit Union. He became chairman of the board on July 25, 2000.

Arbella Insurance

Karin Martin has been appointed to lead Arbella Insurance Group’s contact centers. As assistant vice president, Martin will oversee the customer service and service center units of the Quincy-based company. She will be responsible for the processes, protocols, metrics and standards across all enterprise contact centers. Martin began her career at Arbella in 1992. She was previously director of customer service and commercial lines operations, leading multiple areas including policy administration and customer service.

BayCoast Bank

Michael Medeiros joined BayCoast Bank as branch manager and assistant treasurer of the bank’s Tiverton location. He will oversee the day-to-day operations of the active Tiverton branch; he is accountable for maximizing branch revenues, sales and customer satisfaction, while overseeing all branch staff. Medeiros joins BayCoast Bank with more than 11 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as branch manager of Santander Bank in New Bedford.

Berkshire Bank

Lori Gazzillo has been promoted to senior vice president and director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation. Gazzillo was previously was the foundation’s vice president. In her new position, she is responsible for the development, planning and implementation of strategies to support the Berkshire Bank Foundation improving the quality of life, cultivating partnerships and fostering community relationships across the bank’s six-state footprint. Gazzillo joined Berkshire Bank in 2011 from Legacy Banks, where she was the community relations officer since 2006.

Canton Co-operative Bank

Canton Co-operative Bank hired Jill Corwin as a customer service representative. She was previously with The Bank of Canton, TD Bank and State Street Corp./State Street Global Advisors. She serves on the Volunteer Leadership Committees for Catholic Charities South and We Beat Cancer, raising funds and organizing galas for both.

Coastal Heritage Bank

Anthony George has joined Weymouth’s Coastal Heritage Bank as a vice president of commercial lending. George will be responsible for developing commercial lending relationships in the South Shore market. He joins the bank from Eastern Bank where he was a business banker/relationship manager. He has previously held commercial lending roles at Santander and Citizens Bank.

Country Bank

Miriam Siegel has joined Country Bank, headquartered in Ware, as senior vice president of human resources. She brings 26 years in the financial services industry, and worked at United Bank for 21 years. She began her career as a payroll clerk and worked her way through the ranks until joining the human resources department.

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank has hired John Peculis as the new senior vice president of commercial lending in Worcester. Peculis comes to Fidelity Bank from People’s United Bank and was formerly with United Bank and Millbury Savings in comparable roles.

IC Federal Credit Union

Fitchburg-based IC Federal Credit Union recently welcomed the addition of three new supervisory board members to its board of directors.

Ernest F. Houle is superintendent-director of the Assabet Regional Vocational School District in Marlborough. Houle’s background has been in career and technical education since 1996.

Kelli J. Rooney is the director of marketing and communications for UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, where she leads the strategic marketing, communications, public relations, social media and community outreach efforts for the hospital and satellite locations.

Frank J. Zanghi Jr. is the president and owner of Incase Inc., a provider of customized packaging, including fulfillment services and global distribution.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, based in Lowell, appointed John P. Chemaly, co-owner and president of Trinity E.M.S. Inc., as the new chairman of its board of directors. The new election comes after previous Chairman George C. Eliades Jr. announced his retirement after 30 years on the credit union’s board. Chemaly has been a member of the board for 15 years.

Marblehead Bank

Marblehead Bank welcomed the following new corporators: Christopher Cruger of Cruger Trucking, Brian Dapice of The Mega Group, Don Dowling of Marblehead Collision, Jason Fitzgibbons of Eustis and Cornell, David Pabich of Salem Renewal LLC and Arthur Schwartz of Blue Stone Capital.

Massachusetts Health Policy Commission

Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Dr. John Christian Kryder to the Health Policy Commission, an independent state agency that develops policy to reduce health care cost growth and improve the quality of patient care. Kryder is a primary care physician who has served in numerous management roles over the last three decades and will fill the board seat designated for a primary care physician.

Massachusetts Housing Partnership

Gov. Charlie Baker has named Cambridge Trust’s Chairman and CEO Denis K. Sheahan to the board of directors of the Massachusetts Housing Partnership. Sheahan joined Cambridge Trust in 2015. Previously, he was COO of Independent Bank Corp., parent of Rockland Trust Co., an institution he served for nearly 20 years. Sheahan is currently a board trustee for the Cambridge Community Foundation.

Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association

CATIC’s Richard Hogan, vice president and chief compliance officer, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association (MMBA) for a two-year term. Hogan has been a member of the MMBA for more than 10 years and, prior to joining CATIC, worked in the U.S. Congress and in the Connecticut General Assembly.

Naveo Credit Union

Naveo Credit Union employee Ana Maria Gomes announced her retirement after 30 years of service. Gomes started at Naveo in 1987 as a teller and worked at both branches and directly with a majority of the staff over her 30 years.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank hired Daisy Siddiqui as an assistant vice president in the private banking group. Siddiqui brings over 15 years of experience in the banking industry to her new role at Needham Bank. Most recently, she managed the Wellesley branch of First Commons Bank, and, prior to that, she managed offices for TD Bank in Ashland, and Wellesley branches for both Santander Bank and Rockland Trust.

Posternak Blankstein & Lund

Daniel L. Monger has joined Posternak Blankstein & Lund’s real estate department as a partner. His nationwide practice focuses on all areas of real estate with a particular focus on the acquisition, sale, leasing and development of commercial property. Prior to joining Posternak, Monger was a partner at Hinckley Allen in Boston.

Rodman CPAs

Thomas Astore, partner at the Waltham-based firm Rodman CPAs, has been appointed to the Northeast Sustainable Energy Association Finance Committee. As partner at Rodman CPAs, Astore specializes in structuring new businesses, business sales and solar projects, as well as modeling development projects for solar developers. He is the director of the tax department and manages a team of tax specialists in state and local tax, business tax, individual, family and fiduciary trusts.

The Dowd Agencies

David W. Griffin Sr., executive vice president and treasurer of The Dowd Agencies, based in Holyoke, received the 2018 recipient of the Daniel J. Gallivan award from the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. Griffin is an active member of the Holyoke community, serving as president of the West Springfield Chamber of Commerce, West Springfield Rotary, Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee, Springfield Country Club, Hampden County Insurance Agents and chair of Mont Maire Health Care Center. He remains active with the CYO of Western Massachusetts as well.

UniBank

UniBank, based in Whitinsville, named Maureen K. Huffam as senior vice president and director of human resources and training. Huffam is responsible for the oversight and growth related to human resources, training and employee engagement for UniBank and its subsidiaries, UniBank Fiscal Advisory Services Inc., Sterling Assoc. and UniPay. Her career in human resources spans more than 30 years. Huffam has worked in the retail industry, the insurance industry, the medical industry and most recently for an energy consulting firm. The bank also named Gary E. Baxter as chief information officer. Baxter is responsible for the strategic leadership pertaining to all information systems and services for the bank including information technology infrastructure, security, enterprise applications and customer e-banking technologies. His career in information technology spans nearly 40 years in the financial and insurance industries. He most recently was the CIO for Voya Financial in Hartford, Connecticut.

Webster Five Cents Savings Bank

Webster Five Cents Savings Bank named Patrick Royce as vice president and business lending officer to the WebFive for Business team. Throughout his 16-year career, Royce has worked in various roles within the banking industry, including retail banking, small business development and management. Royce joined Webster Five in 2007 as branch manager of the Shrewsbury location and moved to the business banking division in 2011, where he spent four years as a small business lender. Most recently, he was vice president and commercial loan officer at UniBank. Royce re-joins the WebFive for Business team, specializing in equipment financing, lines of credit, business acquisition, as well as commercial real estate owner-occupied and investment property.

Tags: Align Credit Union, Arbella Insurance, BayCoast Bank, Berkshire Bank, Canton Co-operative Bank, Coastal Heritage Bank, Country Bank, fidelity bank, IC Federal Credit Union, Jeanne D'arc Credit Union, Marblehead Bank, Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, Massachusetts Housing Partnership, Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association, Naveo Credit Union, Needham Bank, Posternak Blankstein & Lund, Rodman CPAs, The Dowd Agencies, UniBank, Webster Five Cents Savings Bank