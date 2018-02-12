Personnel File

Arbella Insurance, Erland Construction and Greylock Federal Credit Union are among the organizations making personnel announcements in this week’s roundup.

Arbella Insurance Group

Allen Chaves has been appointed director of Arbella’s personal lines product. He will be responsible for the auto, home, dwelling fire and umbrella products and will lead the team focused on rate, product and system enhancements at the Quincy company.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank Mortgage Consultant Jennifer C. Oldfield received an award from MassHousing. Oldfield won the Top Originators of First Mortgage Loans bronze award for providing MassHousing loans to low- and moderate-income residents in Massachusetts during fiscal year 2017.

The Dowd Agencies LLC

Mary E. Russell has been hired as commercial lines account manager. Russell will manage a roster of insurance clients and support producers. She will be based in the company’s home office in Holyoke.

Erland Construction

Ten employees have been promoted at Burlington-based Erland Construction. Dennis Akin, Heidi Aliski, Brian Gately, Sean Griffen and Zachary Spencers are now project managers and David Henderson was promoted to senior project manager. Anette Balestrand is Erland’s new project engineer II, and Earl Faulk was promoted to MEP systems manager. Chris McHugh is now an estimator, and John Sample becomes Erland’s newest project superintendent.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Greylock promoted Jamie Ellen Moncecchi to vice president of administration. Moncecchi will act as liaison with Greylock’s board of directors and be responsible for planning credit union activities and events. She will also be providing direction for the Pittsfield-based credit union’s community support initiatives and investments.

HarborOne Bank

Scott Sanborn has been promoted to executive vice president at HarborOne Bank. Sanborn will continue to drive the Brockton-based bank’s strategy and growth for all commercial and small business lending activities. Prior to joining HarborOne, Sanborn was regional vice president at TB Bank where he built and led a team of eight commercial relationship managers for the metro Boston and Rhode Island markets.

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler

HFF welcomed Patrick Keefe as a director focused on debt and equity placement transactions in the firm’s Boston office. Keefe has more than 10 years of experience in commercial real estate lending and joins HFF from M&T Bank, where he was a vice president and relationship manager. He is a program committee member for REFA and is a council member on ULI’s Housing and Economic Development Council.

Jack Conway

The Jack Conway Commercial Group welcomed new agent William Kingdon to its sales team. He is a former director of finance and operations for Pro Ambitions Hockey, a national youth sports development company. Kingdon is also a professional/collegiate hockey referee and an operations assistant for the PGA.

Kathleen Coughlin, a former U.S. Army sergeant who served in Germany, Kuwait and Iraq, recently joined Jack Conway’s Dorchester office. An experienced commercial and residential property manager, she joined manager Rocklyn Clarke and his Conway-Dorchester team last month.

Mortgage Bankers Association

Dawn Dawson, vice president of mortgage operations and secondary market at Metro Credit Union, has joined the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association board of directors. Dawson, who has over 20 years of mortgage industry experience, joined Metro Credit Union in 2012. Dawson also worked with MassHousing on the creation of a customized mortgage program called “At Home in Lawrence,” a program that offers special loan terms designed to help inner city residents who otherwise may not have been able to gain financing. The program has since expanded to several other communities.

NAI Hunneman

Christopher Curley has joined the company’s leasing and advisory service team as an executive vice president specializing in the north suburban markets. Curley worked at NAI Hunneman early in his 20-year commercial real estate career, and was named the firm’s rookie of the year in 2000. Before joining NAI Hunneman, Curley was a senior vice president with Newmark Knight Frank for the previous 10 years after selling The Codman Co. (to Newmark), where he was a partner. Curley also spent time at GVA Thompson Doyle Hennessey & Stevens after working early in his career as a vice president at NAI Hunneman.

NAIOP Massachusetts

NAIOP Massachusetts, The Commercial Real Estate Development Association, welcomed Suzanne Trainor to the organization as a government affairs associate. She will work with Tamara Small, senior vice president, government affairs at NAIOP as well as CEO David Begelfer. Trainor comes to NAIOP with experience in public policy and government relations from the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association.

Posternak Blankstein & Lund

Paul E. White has joined Boston-based law firm Posternak Blankstein & Lund’s litigation department as a partner whose national practice focuses on the retail, manufacturing and automotive sectors. White also handles multiparty commercial litigation that includes complex contract disputes, commercial lease disputes and catastrophic injury claims. Prior to joining Posternak, White was a partner at Sugarman Rogers Barshak and Cohen in Boston.

Rogers & Gray Insurance

Rogers & Gra, of South Dennis has promoted John Gaynier to executive vice president and partner. Gaynier has been with the agency for five years and focuses primarily on real estate and property, hospitality, transportation and construction insurance needs. Gaynier was a member of the MarshBerry MAPLYT program, a mentorship and apprenticeship program established for emerging young leaders in the industry by the nation’s top industry consulting firm.

