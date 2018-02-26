Personnel File

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston appointed new members to one of its councils, and a Jack Conway Commercial agent was honored as the No. 1 salesperson at a recent convention in this week’s roundup.

BayCoast Mortgage Co.

Michael Botelho has joined BayCoast Mortgage Co. as a mortgage loan officer. Botelho comes to the Swansea-based company with more than seven years of experience as a loan officer, specializing in VA home loans and first-time homebuyer programs. Prior to his career in the banking industry, he served four years in the United States Navy.

Colliers International

Bruce Lusa and John Flaherty have joined Colliers’ multifamily investment sales team as vice president and broker associate, respectively. Lusa joins Colliers from CBRE/New England and specializes in the sale of multifamily investment properties in the Greater Boston markets, with 17 years of experience. Flaherty has been with Colliers since 2016, and his new role in the multifamily investments team is dedicated to the financial analysis, due diligence and disposition strategies in the Boston and Greater Boston markets. Prior to transitioning to the multifamily team, he was responsible for assisting the firm in business development, leasing, strategic planning and market research.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston appointed four new members to the First District Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC):

Jay Anderson – president and CEO, Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Pittsfield

Lawrence Barker – president and CEO, Machias Savings Bank, Machias, Maine

William Parent – president and CEO, Blue Hills Bank, Norwood

Dorothy Savarese – president and CEO, The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, Harwich Port

Established by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in 2010, the CDIACs in the 12 Federal Reserve districts provide a diverse perspective on the economy, lending conditions and other issues facing thrift institutions, credit union, and community banks with different charters and regulators (including state member, state nonmember and national banks).

Jack Conway Realtor

Conway Commercial agent David Ellis was named Jack Conway Realtor’s No. 1 salesperson companywide for 2017. He received his award at the 31st Annual Conway Country Convention, held at the Boston Marriott Quincy. This was the second consecutive year that Ellis outsold more than 700 Conway associates in 30 offices from Swampscott to Cape Cod to earn the firm’s highest honor. He was also the 2017 top listing and selling agent for his Conway Commercial team. The firm also appointed Jennifer Hearon as manager of Jack Conway Realtor’s Cityside-South Boston office. She brings a background in real estate office management, social services, accounting, recruiting and staff training to her post.

Kirkland & Ellis

Kirkland & Ellis named Scott Jones as a partner in the Boston office. Jones is Kirkland’s first tax lawyer at the firm’s newest office, which opened in May 2017. Jones focuses his practice on tax planning and counseling for private equity fund managers. He advises on fund raising, complex structuring, operational issues, internal organization matters and international tax issues associated with non-U.S. investment activities. He also advises on tax issues related to U.S. tax-exempt and non-U.S. investors in growth equity funds, buyout funds, credit funds and other investment partnerships.

Metro Credit Union

Metro Credit Union appointed Marie O’Neill senior vice president of member engagement and experience. In her role, O’Neill will be responsible for impacting activities at all levels of the credit union that affect member experience, with the goal to actively build, nurture and engage members and their relationship with Metro. O’Neill brings over 20 years of experience to Metro, having previously worked as executive vice president and chief branding and innovation officer at Union Savings Bank in Connecticut, and senior vice president and director of marketing at Salem Five in Massachusetts.

Riemer & Braunstein

Riemer & Braunstein, a law firm that specializes in corporate and real estate finance with offices in Boston, New York and Chicago, has hired Raymond Estes and Kristine H.P. Hung to the firm’s real estate practice, with zoning and land use services particularly centered in Boston and Burlington.

Estes has practiced law for over 13 years. In his new role as a partner at Riemer & Braunstein, he is providing legal support and service to owners and developers in all aspects of commercial real estate acquisition, divestiture and development. Estes is past co-chair of the Legislation and Public Policy Committee of the Real Estate Section of the Boston Bar Association.

Hung has extensive experience representing clients in all aspects of land use development, including land acquisition and sales, zoning, permitting and environmental law. She previously practiced at Orsi, Arone, Rothenberg, Iannuzzi & Turner.

