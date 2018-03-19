Personnel File

Align Credit Union

Lowell-based Align Credit Union promoted Megan Brady to branch manager of its Danvers location. She will oversee daily operations, business development and member service. Brady joined Align in 2011 as a teller and advanced to the position of member service representative before becoming branch manager.

Arbella Insurance

The Arbella Insurance Group, headquartered in Quincy, appointed Paul Brady to the position of chief information officer and senior vice president of information technology. In his role, Brady oversees an information technology department comprised of 140 people that encompasses all IT functions.

Berkshire Bank

Pittsfield-based Berkshire Bank hired Christina Andreoli as senior vice president in the private banking group for its Worcester and Central Massachusetts regions. Andreoli brings over 17 years of sales and marketing experience to her new position. Previously, she was the president of Discover Central Massachusetts, overseeing the marketing and sales strategy for 35 cities and towns, and executive vice president of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Castles Luxury Properties

Jonathan Slater, president of Newton-based Castles Luxury Properties, has been designated certified top producer for Chestnut Hill by Best Agent Today, an independent research organization which ranks real estate agents based on its proprietary analytics model. For 2017, Slater was placed in the top 10 out of more than 300 real estate agents in Chestnut Hill that were evaluated by the company.

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank hired Jennifer Porter as senior vice president of total rewards and human resource operations. She brings more than 25 years of HR experience and replaces Ed Saras, who is retiring. Porter was most recently vice president of compensation, benefits and HR information systems at Cotiviti.

Jack Conway & Co. Inc.

Jack Conway & Co. Inc. announced the hiring of Alexandra McKearney as marketing manager. An experienced marketing leader in the corporate, real estate and nonprofit sectors, McKearney will oversee all public relations, print and digital advertising, social media, event coordination and website management for the Conway organization.

Mass Bay Credit Union

Terry Dorilas has been named CEO of Boston-based Mass Bay Credit Union, succeeding John Thomas, who is retiring next month. Dorilas is Mass Bay’s current COO, overseeing the operations, accounting, human resources, branch administration, collections, servicing and lending departments. She has also held the position of CFO at Mass Bay as well as at Grafton Suburban Credit Union (now Homefield Credit Union). Dorilas has been with Mass Bay since March 2013.

Peabody Properties

Peabody Properties Inc. promoted Derek Frazier to MIS manager. Frazier joined PPI in 2013 as an MIS administrator, helping to support the information systems of the company. Additionally, he was responsible for installing, upgrading and repairing PPI’s information systems.

Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley

Christine Roukey has joined the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley as the marketing and communications director. Roukey joins the association from the Massachusetts Mutual Financial Group, where she was a sales support consultant for nine years working closely with the assistant vice president of recognition and conferences.

Tags: Align Credit Union, Arbella Insurance, Berkshire Bank, Castles Luxury Properties, Eastern Bank, Jack Conway & Co. Inc., Mass Bay Credit Union, Peabody Properties, Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley