Personnel File

Arbella Insurance, Douglas Elliman Real Estate and Peabody Properties are among the organizations announcing changes to personnel in this week’s roundup.

Arbella Insurance

The Arbella Insurance Group, headquartered in Quincy, appointed Lynellen Ramirez to the position of chief actuary and senior vice president of research analytics. Ramirez is responsible for the actuarial, research analytics, data scientist and data governance roles. Her department focuses on ratemaking, reserving, financial and statistical reporting, pricing, predictive modeling and implementing the organization’s data strategy initiative.

BankFive

BankFive hired South Coast banker Jimmy Sousa Costa as first vice president of retail. Costa has 29 years of banking experience in a variety of positions. Prior to joining Fall River-based BankFive, he was vice president at Santander Bank, serving in roles ranging from district executive to area manager to branch manager. Costa is responsible for managing the strategic direction of the retail banking division and is accountable for its growth and profitability. Other responsibilities include developing the bank’s sales and service training and career development programs. In addition, he will manage staffing levels for each branch and continuously seek opportunities to improve customer service and satisfaction.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank promoted Paul Mello to first vice president and business development and government banking officer. He is responsible for the development of new deposit, loan, municipal and merchant business, as well as retaining existing customers. Mello joined BayCoast Bank in 2003 as a branch manager and most recently served in the role of vice president. The bank also promoted Andrea Pereira to assistant treasurer and manager of the bank’s Little Compton, Rhode Island location. Pereira oversees the day-to-day operations of the active Little Compton branch; she is accountable for maximizing branch revenues, sales and customer satisfaction, while overseeing all branch staff.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank appointed Carmine Guarino as senior vice president of retail branch banking and market leader for the bank’s Greater Boston region. Guarino will work with Berkshire’s Boston leadership team to develop market strategies for building client relationships with a strong community focus. Prior to Berkshire Bank, Guarino spent 33 years at Citizens Bank holding senior leadership roles, most recently as senior vice president retail and business banking.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Pamela Cushing and Haley Cutter, co-founders of Live in Luxury Real Estate, have joined Boston-based Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Two additional agents from Live in Luxury, Josie McKenzie and Anastasia Kalinina-Smith, will also join Elliman.

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston announced appointed two new members to the bank’s Community Development Advisory Council:

Massachusetts: Tracy Palandjian, CEO, Social Finance

Vermont: William Belongia, executive director, Vermont Community Loan Fund

Fusion Design Consultants Inc.

Boston-based Fusion Design Consultants Inc. promoted Christine Cutry, Liz Caron, Rachel Winston and Rachel Goldenthal, previously all assistant project managers, to project managers.

Lowell Five Bank

Lowell Five Bank has promoted 10 employees:

Jay Stephens has been promoted to executive vice president, CFO and treasurer.

Glenn Goldman has been promoted to senior vice president and chief risk officer.

John Pratt Jr. has been promoted to senior vice president and chief credit officer.

David Karpinsky has been promoted to senior vice president and finance officer.

Steven Martin Rochette has been promoted to senior vice president and operations officer.

Cheryl Popp has been promoted to assistant vice president and business development officer.

Jillian Daneau has been promoted to commercial loan portfolio officer.

Kathleen DeChirico has been promoted to executive administration officer.

Jenna Guilbeault has been promoted to community outreach officer.

Debbie Silva has been promoted to deposit operations officer.

Peabody Properties

Peabody Properties promoted Hanh Ly to software system/subsidy reconciliation specialist. Ly started at Peabody Properties Inc. as an administrative assistant in the administration and compliance department, which covers the affordable housing regulatory spectrum, software support and policy development. She is now responsible for resolving basic One Site-related inquiries received from system users throughout the organization with a focus on the Affordable Housing Program, Section 8 Contract Administration, including the roll-out of 202D, EIV over/under payments and where assistance is needed in collection subsidy.

The Provident Bank

Amesbury-based The Provident Bank hired Joe Varraso as vice president of commercial lending. Varraso joined the bank’s Greater Boston regional office with a focus on commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate lending. Varraso brings over 20 years of finance and commercial banking experience. Prior to joining The Provident Bank, he was vice president and business banking team leader at Radius Bank in Boston.

Tags: Arbella Insurance, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Peabody Properties, Personnel File