Personnel File – No. 263

Boston Firefighters Credit Union

Boston Firefighters Credit Union CEO Bernie Winne announced he will retire June 30, 2022.

The Bulfinch Cos.

Paul Sullivan, a property manager with Boston-based The Bulfinch Cos., has earned the certified property manager designation from The Institute of Real Estate Management Boston Metropolitan Chapter No. 4.

Department of Housing and Community Development

Undersecretary of the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development Jennifer Maddox was honored with the 2021 LISC Community Impact Award in recognition of her leadership of the statewide Eviction Diversion Initiative. The award was presented by Boston-based Local Initiatives Support Corp.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank has promoted Howard T. Carney Jr. to cash management analyst as it expands its cash management team.

Main Street Bank

Lunenburg-based Main Street Bank has promoted Allison Migrants to manage its Lunenburg branch.

Solomon Cordwell Buenz

Architecture firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz has hired Kristen O’Gorman as an associate principal and senior designer focused on life science projects for its Boston-based East Coast office. O’Gorman was previously an associate and senior designer at Boston-based architecture firm SGA.

Tighe & Bond

Jeffrey Faulkner, a senior project manager at engineering firm Tighe & Bond’s Worcester office, has been inducted as 2022 president of the the Massachusetts Water Works Association.