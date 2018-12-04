Prospects Uncertain for Airbnb Bill on Beacon Hill

Lawmakers last week breathed new life into a consumer credit protection bill that was left unfinished when formal legislative business ended in July, but the near-term prospects for a home rental regulation bill appear less bright.

Lawmakers on Beacon Hill have been struggling for years to develop a system to tax and regulate short-term rentals through websites like Airbnb. The House and Senate each passed competing proposals this session and entered into negotiations on a compromise in April. An agreement was struck during the final days of formal business, and Gov. Charlie Baker returned the bill with an amendment that still has not been taken up.

“We’ve had additional discussions, I think Chairman [Aaron] Michlewitz has, I think with the governor’s office and with his Senate counterpart as well,” House Speaker Robert DeLeo said Monday when asked about the Airbnb bill. Without expressing any optimism, he added, “That one is still in play.”

Senate President Karen Spilka said Monday that she hopes the legislature will make progress on the Airbnb bill before the session officially ends, and all unpassed bills vanish, early in January.

“I think that we were very close and we’ll have to see,” she said. “We’ll take a look at where we can go with that.”

Baker said he does not think the door is shut on rental regulation getting done in the next month.

“I am still optimistic that, one way or another, that will get done by the end of the session,” he said Monday, the only one of the so-called Big Three who predicted the bill would get done.

Asked about the possibility of the Airbnb bill and other stalled legislation getting to Baker’s desk this month, DeLeo said, “I’d say right now there is a possibility they could, whether I would take it to the step of real confidence, I’m not sure. But I would say at the very least they’re in play.”

Lawmakers are eyeing new revenues from taxes on short-term rentals and the regulated lodging industry has been clamoring to see legislation passed.

