Public-Private Partnership Creates Veterans Housing in Brighton

A $46-million redevelopment of the Brighton Marine campus in Brighton will generate 102 residences for veterans and their families.

WinnCos. broke ground this week at 1485 Commonwealth Ave. in a first-of-its-kind partnership between a private developer the non-profit group, Brighton Marine, which owns the 1.4-acre property. The project is the first mixed-income veterans’ housing built in Boston since the 1940s, WinnCos. said. The complex will contain 11 studios, 47 one-bedroom apartments, 33 two-bedroom units and 11 three bedroom units in a new 7-story building and renovation of a historic building. One-bedroom rents will average $1,686 per month, with income qualifications ranging from extremely low to workforce level.

“This community will create a sense of place for each veteran and family member by incorporating other critical transitional services such as clinical, wellness and behavioral health services all under the nation’s top-rated military health care program; all on a public transit-connected campus,” Brighton Marine CEO Michael Dwyer said in a statement.

The financing package included a $9.4-million permanent loan from MassHousing, a $14-million bridge loan and $5 million from MassHousing’s Workforce Housing Initative, federal and state low-income housing tax credits, $3.7 million from the state Affordable Housing Trust Fund, $3.6 million from the Department of Housing and Community Development and $4.1 million from the city of Boston. Bank of America provided the $31-million construction loan and invested over $24 million in tax credit equity.

Completion is scheduled for December 2019.

Tags: Brighton Marine, MassHousing, WinnCos.